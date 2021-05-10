Palm Beach State College professor hopes to inspire science to next generation

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Dr. Sankaranarayana Chandramohan is a professor of anatomy/physiology and microbiology at Palm Beach State College.

Everyone there calls him Dr. Chandra. He grew up in Nagercoil, India, which is located at the most southern tip of the country.

"It's very tropical. There's lots of palms and coconuts and beaches. Like Florida," said Chandramohan.

Chandra was mostly raised by his mother and siblings.

"She had a lot of practical knowledge and wisdom with her years of experience. More importantly, she trusted me, that you know, I can do whatever I want," said Chandramohan. "I can become whatever I want if I trusted myself, and she believed in me."

That belief and motivation carried him through his studies and professional career into science.

Palm Beach State College Dr. Sankaranarayana Chandramohan helped launch the STEM program at Palm Beach State College.

Chandramohan's curiosity about how things work led him to microbiology.

"I wanted to explore more about the role of microorganisms, everything, every living thing plays in this whole ecosystem," Chandramohan said. "How can such a small living thing like a microorganism can do wonderful things that can benefit humanity, besides harmful pathogens."

Chandra considers himself adventurous. He headed to the U.S. to push the limit. He received his doctorate from the University of Florida. He stayed there for years being a research associate and a biological scientist.

Chandra's passion for that led him to become a professor at Palm Beach State College.

There he created e-textbooks in 2013 in efforts to make college books more accessible and saving students hundreds of dollars. He also helped launch the STEM program at the college in hopes to inspire the next generation for a better future.

Palm Beach State College Dr. Chandramohan's work has led him to receive many awards and recognitions.

"My desire to promote science to young children at a very early age. We all need a lot of people who go to advanced science. Even though we have come so far, we can do a lot more," Chandramohan said. "Their excitement feeds into my excitement. Their energy is my energy, so it's a vicious cycle."

His work and accomplishments have led him to receive many awards and recognitions. This includes being nominated for the Heroes in Medicine and receiving the Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award in 2020.

Chandra said he couldn’t have done all that he has accomplished without his mother’s support.

"That belief carried me through life long, and she still lives within me," Chandramohan said. "So many of the things I do for the community, I credit her belief in me. I continue her vision."

