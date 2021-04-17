Boy battling brain cancer meets his hero -- Incredible Hulk actor Lou Ferrigno

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jonathan Ortiz, 6, and his sister Grace were walking around the Past Present Future Comics store Friday.

Jonathan was looking for Incredible Hulk items. That's his hero.

Last year, Jonathan battled brain cancer. He watched the Incredible Hulk show from the 1970s and was inspired to be brave just like the Hulk.

"I've got a Hulk teddy bear and a Hulk bear that my mommy got me, and then a green Hulk," he said.

But in this store, he will find more than toys or a comic book. Jonathan will meet the original Incredible Hulk -- actor Lou Ferrigno.

"I know that it means a lot to the kids because now we have three generations of fans. Many people tell me stories on how the Hulk affected their lives, their kids," said Ferrigno. "Everyone of us has a superhero inside of us. It's that connection to superpowers."

Jonathan was able to meet his hero because of the effects of the pandemic. Instead of meeting celebrities at a convention, celebrities are greeting fans at comics stores.

Mark Gallo owns the Past Present Future Comics store.

"We've replaced some of the other things that have no longer been able to be open, like comic conventions," said Gallo.

Though the two only had a few minutes together, for Jonathan, it's a lifelong memory, battling cancer courageously because of The Hulk.

"It was nice to meet him because he's a sweet little boy and I think it's going to bring him a lot of wonderful luck and good wishes," Ferrigno said.

If you would like to meet Lou Ferrigno, he will be at the Past Present Future Comics store in Broward County on Saturday at 1 p.m.

