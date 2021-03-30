'Go Red for Women' with WPTV, American Heart Association

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Join WPTV and the American Heart Association in the fight against cardiovascular disease.

WPTV anchor Ashleigh Walters will be the emcee for the virtual "Go Red for Women" luncheon Friday, April 23, at noon.

The Go Red for Women luncheon serves as the cornerstone event of the Go Red For Women movement in local communities. This empowering event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives.

In 2004, the Go Red for Women campaign was launched to solve a problem – too few women knew about their number one killer: cardiovascular disease. Nearly 17 years later, Go Red for Women have evolved into a global movement and is a driving force being accelerating science, advancing public health policy, addressing the multitude of gender and racial gaps for women in research, healthcare and more, as well as ensuring all women are aware of their greatest health threat, their risks and what they can do to reduce them. Good health is a journey, not a destination and we want to walk hand in hand with women throughout their lifetime as their trusted wellness partner.

Cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds.

Every year in early February, the organization promotes Wear Red and Give Day, which raises awareness and raises money to support women's health.

