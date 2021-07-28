Palm Beach County School Board to vote on interim superintendent's contract

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County could have a new superintendent starting on Wednesday.

School board members are set to vote on an official contract agreement for interim superintendent Michael Burke, who is taking over temporarily for Dr. Donald Fennoy, who announced earlier this month he's resigning.

Burke, who's been with the school district since 1998 and currently serves as its chief financial officer, was unanimously appointed to interim superintendent at a July 21 school board meeting.

If the contract agreement is approved by school board members on Wednesday, Burke would take over the superintendent role immediately.

Burke would serve until a successor is named and assumes the position. However, board members said Burke will be eligible to apply for the job.

Under the proposed contract, Burke's annual salary through June 30, 2022 would be $300,000.

If another candidate is chosen for the position permanently, Burke would go back to his role as chief financial officer at his former salary.

"I would like to thank the board for entrusting me with this responsibility," Burke told school board members following his appointment last week. "I'm honored, and I promise I will work hard to make you proud of this appointment."

With the School District of Palm Beach County planning a full return to in-classroom instruction on Aug. 10, Burke said there needs to be a concerted effort to meet the heightened needs of students during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying "the needs of our kids are great."

"The strength of our school district is our people," Burke said. "I am excited to work with all of our colleagues, 23,000 strong, to move this district forward and to make our schools a place where all students feel welcome and have the opportunity to pursue their dreams."

School board members on Wednesday will also vote to move Fennoy to the chief of staff position within the School District of Palm Beach County.