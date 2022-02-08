Jupiter couple charged after adoptive child allegedly abused, forced to live in garage structure for years

JUPITER, Fla. — A Jupiter couple is being charged with aggravated child abuse after police say they physically abused and forcibly confined their adopted 13-year-old to live within a garage structure.

According to Jupiter police, on Jan. 30 detectives responded to a residence in the Egret Landing community regarding a follow-up to a 13-year-old missing runaway investigation.

Officials said the mother, Tracy Ferriter, allowed one detective in the home. While the detective was in the residence, he noticed an 8-foot by 8-foot structure within the garage that was described by the mother as a small office.

During the investigation, detectives noticed the structure had a doorknob and a deadbolt, both locking from the outside, as well as a light switch also on the outside.

Detectives also found a camera, a mattress and a bucket inside the structure.

The missing teen was located on the following day, Jan. 31, at school and detectives were able to conduct interviews with the child. It's unclear who filed a missing child report.

During the investigation, detectives determined the teen's adopted parents, Tracy and Timothy Ferriter, have been physically abusing and forcibly confining the teen to live within the garage structure since at least 2017.

According to detectives, the teen was able to attend school but was confined to the structure during the remainder of the day when meals were brought to the child and a bucket was provided for bathroom use.

The couple were arrested for aggravated child abuse and transported to the Palm Beach County jail.

Three other children who were living in the home have been removed by Child Protection Services, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

