Ageless Attitude 2018: Publix Pharmacy

Small ways to save money make a big difference when it comes to retirement.
As healthcare costs continue to rise, paying for medications on a fixed income can prove challenging. The Publix Pharmacy makes it easier with their “Next Best Thing to Free” program. It’s open to everyone, regardless of insurance.
You’ll pay just $7.50 for up to a 90-day supply of certain medications.
There’s no fee to participate and no enrollment necessary. These low-cost medications are those most commonly prescribed for medical conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cholesterol, seizures, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, arthritis, osteoporosis and mental health conditions.