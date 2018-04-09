Ageless Attitude 2018: PGA Village Verano

PGA Village Verano features award-winning homes with first-rate social and recreational programs at Club Talavera, the resident-only, lakefront clubhouses. Homebuyers interested in enjoying that sort of lifestyle now have a variety of immediate opportunities available across a range of home styles and designs.

The heart of PGA Village Verano is Club Talavera, the community’s fitness and social centers. Here residents enjoy a state-of-the-art, 13,000-square-foot fitness center which includes an aerobics and yoga studio, weight room with high-tech machines, an indoor Junior Olympic-size lap pool, an outdoor resort-inspired pool, clay tennis courts, basketball, bocce, massage rooms and locker rooms with saunas.

The full-time activities director keeps the calendar jam-packed with fun events for residents to engage and stay as active as they want to be.

The 27,000-square-foot Social Center includes a ballroom, billiards room, cards, lounge, arts & craft and demo kitchen plus a lakeside fire pit and event lawn.

In addition to the impressive Club Talavera, Kolter Homes has announced the largest, private pickleball center in South Florida is coming to PGA Village Verano. Pickleball is America’s fastest growing sport, and this year Kolter Homes plans to break ground on a 27-court complex that includes a tournament court, event lawn and pavilion for the exclusive use and enjoyment of PGA Village Verano residents. Targeted completion of the new center is Winter Season 2018-19, and simultaneously Kolter is adding a fifth, tournament tennis court to the community.

All new homebuyers at PGA Village Verano receive a social membership to neighboring PGA Village Golf Club. They also have a variety of golf membership options to access 54 holes of award-winning, championship golf with a special discount for PGA Village Verano residents.

There are move-in ready homes for buyers who wish to move to Verano immediately. The Model Park and Move-In Ready homes in PGA Village Verano are open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for viewing and are located at 17127 SW Ambrose Way, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986.

To learn more call 888-719-6954 or visit www.LiveVerano.com for pricing, availability and directions.

