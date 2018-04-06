Ageless Attitude 2018: Medicus Veincare

Medicus Veincare in Abacoa is a comfortable, attractive center dedicated to the expert diagnosis, treatment and non-surgical removal of varicose and spider veins.

Board-certified Diagnostic and Vascular/Interventional Radiologist Steven Tidwell, M.D. is the leading physician practicing veincare in Palm Beach and Martin counties who is fellowship trained (Boston University) in the intricate, non-surgical vascular procedures that define veincare. Because varicose veins are no longer treated surgically, this type of expertise is critical for a successful result. Dr. Tidwell has dedicated his entire career to treating vascular irregularities non-surgically, allowing him to anticipate the vascular "roadblocks" that can occur because not every patient's anatomy is the same.

With these non-surgical procedures requiring ultrasound guidance, this skill is essential to pinpoint the problem areas that require treatment. As a Board Certified Diagnostic Radiologist, Dr. Tidwell is specially trained on ultrasound diagnostics. He performs all of his own ultrasounds to not only provide the base for a treatment plan, but to also effectively treat the faulty vein under image guidance without the need for a separate technician.

Medicus Veincare believes the patient experience is just as important as the quality of care given. Their vision is to give each patient the highest quality of vein care while providing a tailored experience; they believe these two traits define their practice. To meet their vision, they have worked since launch in 2005 to improve upon every aspect of their internal processes to create a new standard in healthcare.

To schedule a free consultation, visit www.medicusveincare.com or call (561) 624-0123.