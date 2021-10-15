Wellington Bay, Palm Beach County's newest senior living community, offers finely appointed luxury garden flats, villas and apartment homes in a rental model. They range in size from 854 to 2,065 square feet.

All apartment homes have upgraded finishes, private balconies or patios, upgraded kitchens, stainless steel appliances and full size washer/dryers.

Enjoy an enticing lifestyle filled with a remarkable variety of social, recreational, cultural and educational pursuits all while enjoying maintenance free living. If you enjoy an active lifestyle, take advantage of the membership to Wellington National Golf Club, play bocce ball or pickle ball, as well as the fitness center and personal training services available.

The dining program at Wellington Bay is a more flexible approach to senior living dining, offering three dining venues to satisfy any palate, plus outside dining space. Additionally, to all this gracious living, on-site accommodations for assisted living and memory care provide peace of mind to residents and their families.

Wellington Bay is scheduled to open first quarter of 2022.