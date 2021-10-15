Watch
Posted at 4:19 PM, Oct 15, 2021
Dr. Steven Tidwell, medical director and founder of Medicus Vein Care, welcomes Board Certified P.A. Angel Mercado to the practice.

With more than six years of exclusive vein care and venous ultrasound experience, Angel is continuing the high level of quality care for which Medicus is well-known. Bilingual, Angel looks forward to conversing with Spanish-only speakers, as well as those who will join the thousands of local and international patients successfully treated in our comfortable atmosphere.

Since 2005, Medicus Vein Care has always offered patients a professional, caring experience in vein care that won't be found elsewhere. Call (561) 624-0123 today for your complimentary consultation.

