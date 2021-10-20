Watch
Dedicated Senior Medical Center

Dedicated Senior Medical Center is a family-owned primary and specialty care practice committed to delivering superior health care to Medicare-eligible seniors.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 20, 2021
The Dedicated Senior Medical Center founding family strives to turn the health care system around and make it more focused, convenient and effective for the people who need it most — seniors.

They established medical centers that are led by compassionate, expert doctors who coordinate all aspects of their patients' care and hold themselves accountable for their results.

By offering quality, empathetic, well-coordinated care, our doctors saw big changes in patients' health outcomes.

The Dedicated Senior Medical Center care model now serves tens of thousands of seniors all across the country. We'll continue to expand to offer more seniors access to the quality health care they deserve.

"Ageless Attitude" is a series of half-hour specials focusing on senior living. From medical services to financial planning, elder care and loans, WPTV's "Ageless Attitude" is made for active seniors.

Thursday, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31, Noon
Saturday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

