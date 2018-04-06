Ageless Attitude 2018: Duncan Financial Management

Jeff Duncan, Founder And Principal

Prior to founding Duncan Financial Management, Inc. in 2005, Jeff realized that Americans were not being served properly when it came to Financial Planning. Through hard work and dedication, he overcame the obstacles of starting and maintaining a business, especially one in an industry as heavily regulated as financial services. Today, DFM has offices in Fenton and St. Charles, Missouri, and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jeff is responsible for the overall direction of the firm. He primarily works with individuals who are at or approaching retirement and have a desire for in-depth financial planning. He is dedicated to his clients by assisting them with a long-term financial plan, so they can live with confidence and freedom.

Jeff is a member of DFM’s Investment Committee, as well as host of his long time running TV Show “Your Money with Jeff Duncan.” Jeff attended Mehlville High School in St. Louis and obtained a Bachelor of Finance degree and a Masters of International Business degree from St. Louis University before attending Webster University where he obtained a Master of Business Administration.

Jeff enjoys spending time at his second home in the Sunshine State.

Email Jeff: jeff@duncanfm.net

To check the professional background of this financial advisor, please click here.

Lauren Sbordone, Vice President Of Wealth Management

Lauren joined DFM in April of 2017. She grew up in New York and after graduating from Wake Forest University, she returned there to pursue her dream of working on Wall Street. Over the course of her successful seventeen-year career in Equities, Electronic Sales and Trading, it became clear to her that her frequent vacations to South Florida were no longer enough. Her parents are year-round residents of Florida, and the quality of life Florida offers is undeniable. Subsequently Lauren chose to leave her home in Manhattan to pursue a new career and life in Palm Beach.

Lauren is a financial advisor with DFM in our West Palm Beach office. She is responsible for taking clients through the DFM Path from start to finish. She also has her own segment on our show “Your Money with Jeff Duncan,” geared toward empowering women to take control of their financial future. It is called Essential Tips for Women to Retire Well, and it speaks to financially independent women who may not be comfortable going the retirement path alone.

Her enthusiasm and NY bred work ethic are a winning combination for success. Lauren currently holds her Series 65 license. She also has her real estate license with Brown Harris Stevens in Palm Beach, where Lauren now enjoys an active outdoor lifestyle year-round.

To check the professional background of this financial advisor, please click here

Email Lauren: lauren@duncanfm.net