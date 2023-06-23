Louis Tomlinson sends message to fans pelted by hail during concert

Louis Tomlinson plans to reschedule his concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado after a powerful hail storm injured dozens of people on Wednesday.

In a message to his fans, Tomlinson, who was part of the boy band One Direction, said he hoped those injured are on the mend.

"It was devastating to see so many of you affected," he added.

Seven people were taken to a local hospital and 80 to 90 others were treated for injuries at Red Rocks, which is located just outside of Denver.

"I want to thank the speed and care of my touring personnel and the first responders who worked tirelessly ... to help care for everyone affected in what was such extreme circumstances," Tomlinson said.

Seven people were taken to the hospital after #hail hit concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater in #Colorado Wednesday night. The concert was postponed. #RedRocks https://t.co/iG1GPM9KJv pic.twitter.com/tIIWb7JKiZ — Scripps News (@scrippsnews) June 22, 2023

The hail storm was part of an outbreak of severe weather across a large portion of the state Wednesday. At different points during the storm fans were told that the show was delayed.

“There were some golf ball sized pieces," concertgoer August Loewen told Scripps News Denver. "It was crazy.”

Mustafa Gemeda, a taxi driver who was parked on the side of the venue when hail started falling, said the rideshare lot was pummeled.

“I've never seen it like this. It's very amazing and very dangerous," he said.

Tomlinson is asking concertgoers to hold onto their tickets because he will "be back at Red Rocks soon."

SEE MORE: Dozens injured when freak hailstorm pummels Red Rocks concertgoers

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com