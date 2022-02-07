Watch
YOUR WEEKEND: Red Hot Chili Peppers, CATS, Michael Rapaport, ArtiGras, and ArtFest

Garlic Fest and more is on the 5 Fun Things to do this weekend list
AP & WPTV
(Left) Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at a concert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)<br/><br/>(Middle) With her passion for art guiding her, this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival commemorative poster artist Tracy Guiteau has forged an impressive collection of work which includes being hand-picked by top tennis player Naomi Osaka and iconic athlete LeBron James’ digital media company for an art collaboration during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Photo by T.A. Walker)<br/><br/>(Right) Michael Rapaport attends the 2018 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews "Atypical" at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)<br/>
Posted at 10:36 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 10:52:13-05

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — 1) South Florida Garlic Fest - Wellington

It's been the “Best Stinkin’ Party in South Florida” since 1999 presenting 23 years of garlicky goodness. On Saturday and Sunday eat, drink & "stink" at Village Park Athletics Complex in the Village of Wellington. This year's headliners include the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Better Than Ezra. Tickets start at $10.50. See the full lineup here.

2) Cats - West Palm Beach

Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. CATS, is the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber. There are eight performances at the Kravis Center.
Tickets start at $33 plus taxes and fee
.

3) Michael Rapaport - West Palm Beach

Michael Rapaport has appeared in over sixty films since the early 1990s, and starred on the sitcom The War at Home. He has five shows at the Palm Beach Improv.
Tickets start at $30 plus taxes, fee and a two-drink minimum.

4) ArtiGras - Palm Beach Gardens

The 37th annual ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival is back at Gardens North County District Park on Saturday and Sunday. The festival is ranked as one of the top 10 art shows in the United States and showcases more than 280 fine artists, kid's zone, and new this year the Culinary Arts Studio with will demonstrate the art of food.
Tickets are $11 in advance or $15 at the gates.
Kids 12 and under are free.

5) ArtFest - Stuart

The 35th annual Arts Fest returns to Gazebo Park in downtown Stuart. An eclectic and entertaining ensemble of visual artists, musicians, singers, and top area chefs will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets, purchased at the gate are $5 for adults; people 18 and under are free.

