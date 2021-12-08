The World Pickleball Open returns to Port St. Lucie this weekend

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The World Pickleball Open returns to the Pickleball Capital of Florida at PGA Village Verano, a master-planned community developed by Kolter Homes. The championship event, which serves as the final stop on the 2021 APP Tour, will be held from Dec. 9-12 at PGA Village Verano's 27-court pickleball center. The tournament will feature many of the world’s top-ranked pros vying for $25,000 in prize money along with a large field of amateurs competing across a variety of divisions. The PGA Village Verano complex is estimated to be the largest private pickleball facility in South Florida. Over the last few years, Pickleball has quickly grown to be one of America’s fastest-growing sports.

This year’s field includes top-ranked singles and doubles players, with many choosing to play here instead of the nationals on the west coast. Spectators can expect to see more than half of the world’s top 10 ranked men and women singles and doubles, not to mention a full field of top amateur players.

The World Pickleball Open will be live-streamed online through the Association of Pickleball Professionals website. Admission to the World Pickleball Open is complimentary, and all visitors must check in through PGA Village Verano's gated entry.

Tournament Schedule

Get match times and more info by clicking here.

Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10



Mixed Doubles Skills

Women’s Doubles Skills

Women’s Doubles Pro

Men’s Doubles Pro

Saturday, Dec. 11



Mixed Doubles Pro

Men’s Doubles Skills

Sunday, Dec. 12

