Queen of Kings star to perform comedy show at Palm Beach Kennel Club

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Comedian Gary Valentine will be having one show at the Paddock restaurant at PBKC (formally Palm Beach Kennel Club). The King of Queens star will perform on Friday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20 plus tax and fee.

Doors open 6 p.m., food service until 7:30 p.m., must be seated by 7:45 p.m.

About Gary Valentine

Valentine has appeared as Danny on “The King of Queens” for nine years on CBS, for which he also wrote several episodes. Additional television credits include, “Fargo,” “Chelsea Lately,” “Men of a Certain Age,” co-host of “The X Show,” and his own standup special, “Comedy Central Presents: Gary Valentine.” Gary also starred as George Bannister in a series of TV movies, “The Dog Who Saved…”

Gary Valentine is a Long Island, New York-native who has been headlining comedy clubs and theaters for the past 20 years. After an appearance at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 1997, he headed to Los Angeles, and quickly landed a hosting job on the NBC show, “Friday Night Videos.” In addition, he did spots on various talk shows performing standup, including “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” among others.

His feature film credits include, “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,” Here Comes the Boom,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” “Zookeeper,” “Stuck On You,” “Poolboy: Drowning Out The Fury,” and the independent short, “Alive N’ Kickin’.”