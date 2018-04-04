5 new ways to satisfy your taste buds at local restaurants

I love that no matter where you are in this restaurant you can look over stunning views of the Jupiter Inlet and Lighthouse. So seeing these sights during my favorite meal of the week, Sunday brunch, is going to be a real treat. By the way, the filet on the normal menu is a personal favorite!
Executive Chef Lee Morris' menu includes; Shrimp & Grits, Hot Chicken & Waffle, and Lobster Tail Benedict which incorporate bold flavors, along with the best in local produce and sustainably sourced meats and seafood.
The restaurant says it is setting the new standard for Sunday Brunch. “We opened in February but waited a few months to unveil the brunch menu,” said managing partner Ira Fenton in a release. “We wanted to make sure the experience was just as unique and special as the rest of our offerings.”
Three Options Available
The Rosé Brunch at $68 per person. It features unlimited glasses of Mathilde Chapoutier Côtes de Provence Rosé.
The Champagne Brunch At $98 per person. This brunch takes it to another level with unlimited Piper-Heidsieck Brut or Rosé. For teetotalers and designated drivers, a non-alcoholic version is offered for $42 per person.
Children's brunch, available for ages 5-12 for $24, and kids age 4 and younger eat for free.
All options include fresh-baked pastries, potato latkes, the entrée of your choice, one side dish, fresh juices, coffee specialties, and tea or soda.
I was invited to Harvest last week to try their new Spring menu. Lots of fresh farm-to-table choices that are locally sourced from our area. I really enjoyed the Raspberry Lemonade Margarita and the Pesto Caprese Flatbread. Harvest is a very cool concept that has a menu that changes as ingredients come in and out of season. There is a bar, main dining area, and a private event space.
Mazie's features “New World Comfort Food, owned and operated by Chef Eric Baker, formerly of Delray Beach’s Max’s Harvest. So if Mazie's menu is even equal to Max's menu, we are in for a treat!
Mazie’s, located at 3815 South Dixie Highway, near the Southern Blvd. intersection, will feature breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily (right now they are only serving dinner).
“We have so enjoyed creating a menu that merges our family traditions and recipes with our own flair,” said Chef Eric Baker in a statement. “We like to think of Mazie’s as an all-day café meets neighborhood bistro.”