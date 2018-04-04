5 new ways to satisfy your taste buds at local restaurants

With all the world-class restaurants in South Florida, sometimes its hard to keep up with what's new. Here are 5 new restaurant options for Spring.

1) Sunday Brunch starts at 1000 North - Jupiter

I love that no matter where you are in this restaurant you can look over stunning views of the Jupiter Inlet and Lighthouse. So seeing these sights during my favorite meal of the week, Sunday brunch, is going to be a real treat. By the way, the filet on the normal menu is a personal favorite!

Executive Chef Lee Morris' menu includes; Shrimp & Grits, Hot Chicken & Waffle, and Lobster Tail Benedict which incorporate bold flavors, along with the best in local produce and sustainably sourced meats and seafood.

The restaurant says it is setting the new standard for Sunday Brunch. “We opened in February but waited a few months to unveil the brunch menu,” said managing partner Ira Fenton in a release. “We wanted to make sure the experience was just as unique and special as the rest of our offerings.”

Three Options Available The Rosé Brunch at $68 per person. It features unlimited glasses of Mathilde Chapoutier Côtes de Provence Rosé. The Champagne Brunch At $98 per person. This brunch takes it to another level with unlimited Piper-Heidsieck Brut or Rosé. For teetotalers and designated drivers, a non-alcoholic version is offered for $42 per person. Children's brunch, available for ages 5-12 for $24, and kids age 4 and younger eat for free.

All options include fresh-baked pastries, potato latkes, the entrée of your choice, one side dish, fresh juices, coffee specialties, and tea or soda.

2) New Spring Menu at Harvest Season Grill and Wine Bar - Delray Beach

I was invited to Harvest last week to try their new Spring menu. Lots of fresh farm-to-table choices that are locally sourced from our area. I really enjoyed the Raspberry Lemonade Margarita and the Pesto Caprese Flatbread. Harvest is a very cool concept that has a menu that changes as ingredients come in and out of season. There is a bar, main dining area, and a private event space.

Spring Menu Additions Fish Tacos– Blackened Mahi Mahi, Jicama Slaw, Tomatillo Salsa, Guacamole, Baked Tortillas, Cilantro Lime Sour Cream - $15 Strawberry Parch Chicken Salad – Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette - $15 Lemon Thyme Chicken– All-Natural Chicken breast, Shaved fennel, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Baby Arugula, Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette, Grilled Zucchini, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes - $24 Cagliata Burrata – Fresh Mozzarella, Stracciatella, Pickled Strawberry, Aged Balsamic, Radish, Rustic Toast - $13 Blackened Yellowfin Tuna – Harissa Cauliflower Rice, Tomato & Avocado Crudo, Green Curry, Papaya - $27 Knife & Fork Organic Egg Salad – Pumpernickel Toast, Baby Arugula, Everything Spice, Fresh Chives - $13

3) Mazie's Opens in West Palm Beach

Mazie's features “New World Comfort Food, owned and operated by Chef Eric Baker, formerly of Delray Beach’s Max’s Harvest. So if Mazie's menu is even equal to Max's menu, we are in for a treat!

Mazie’s, located at 3815 South Dixie Highway, near the Southern Blvd. intersection, will feature breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily (right now they are only serving dinner).

“We have so enjoyed creating a menu that merges our family traditions and recipes with our own flair,” said Chef Eric Baker in a statement. “We like to think of Mazie’s as an all-day café meets neighborhood bistro.”

4) New deserts at Tanzy - Boca

Executive Pastry Chef James Roselle brings brand-new Italian-inspired dessert creations to the menu.

New Dessert List Floatanette lime meringue, blackberry sorbet, shaved Italian lemon ice, lemon cream, caramel tuile ($12) Coffee and Doughnuts vanilla-dusted doughnuts, mocha mousse, chocolate feuilletine, frozen coffee pebbles, coffee caramel - $12 Italian Butter Cake warm Italian butter cake, apricot glaze, blood orange cream, vanilla-scented citrus segments, honeycomb - $12 Red Infiniti Cake raspberry red velvet cake, raspberry buttercream, farmers market raspberries, raspberry sauce, whipped cream - $12 Concord Cake chocolate mousse, chocolate meringue, chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, chocolate sauce, whipped cream - $12 Cookie Tower rainbow cookies, pistachio pavé, coconut macaroons, flourless brownies, tea cakes, farmers market, strawberries, farmers market grapes - $12



5) Spring of Seafood menu at Brio - Boca Raton | Palm Beach Gardens | West Palm Beach

Made from scratch, the dishes include the finest and freshest ingredients. The seafood dishes offered through the Seafood Celebration are:

Lunch: Strawberry Balsamic Salmon Salad: Mixed greens, salmon, grapes, spicy pecans, Gorgonzola, herb vinaigrette - $14.25 Grilled Salmon Fresca: Grilled asparagus, sweet potatoes, spinach, red peppers, pesto vinaigrette, Feta, tomatoes, balsamic glaze - $19.95 Shrimp Mediterranean: Spicy grilled shrimp, orzo, farro, broccoli, asparagus, grape tomatoes, spinach, Feta, pesto vinaigrette - $16.25 Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli: Spicy black pepper cream, spinach, grape tomatoes Dinner Grilled Salmon Fresca: Grilled asparagus, sweet potatoes, spinach, red peppers, pesto vinaigrette, Feta, tomatoes, balsamic - $21.95 Shrimp Mediterranean: Spicy grilled shrimp, orzo, farro, broccoli, asparagus, grape tomatoes, spinach, Feta, pesto vinaigrette - $17.95 Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli: Spicy black pepper cream, spinach, grape tomatoes NOTE: Alcoholic drinks including a Blackberry Fizz, Blackberry Cooler and Blackberry Infused Cosmo are available during this promotion.