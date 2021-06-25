HOBE SOUND, Fla. — John Dickenson State Park is jam packed with things to do, but what makes this park a hidden gem are the boat tours and horseback riding trails.

The park rents out canoes, kayaks, and motorboats for guests to ride along the Loxahachee River.

As for the horseback riding, camp goers can bring their horses and enjoy the park's trails before staying the night.

The park is also home to Kitchen Creek that has its own trail leading up to it. Visitors can hike the 1.5 mile trail that starts by Wilson Creek to Kitchen creek before it loops back around.

The fun doesn't stop there. Johnathan Dickenson State Park offers the site to Trapper Nelson's where guests are met with a guide that takes you through Trapper Nelsons former grounds.

For more information, visit their website or call at (561) 746-1466.