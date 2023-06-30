Boynton Beach 'Favorite Chef' contestant now in top 10

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach high school teacher competing in a national cooking contest has made it through the first two rounds of voting and is currently in second place in her group.

Janice Konigsberg teaches English Language Arts at SouthTech Academy in Boynton Beach. In her free time, she loves to cook. One of her specialties is a spin on an old family recipe — chicken pot pie empanadas.

If she wins the top prize of $25,000 in "Favorite Chef," she wants to buy a food truck and sell her unique empanadas and what she calls "Jewish comfort food."

"That is the dream. Isn't that everyone's dream to have a food truck these days?" Konigsberg said. "Especially where I live here, there's a food truck invasion every Thursday. And what's missing is a soup and stew truck — the comfort food that I like and love."

So what's holding her back?

"Getting the food truck. If I win this competition, that's $25,000. That's a good start," Konigsberg said.

Voting for the top 10 ends July 6 at 10 p.m.

To vote for Konigsberg, click here.