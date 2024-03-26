If you miss being able to grab bakery items at McDonald’s since the discontinuation of their McCafé Bakery line last summer, a popular doughnut shop is about the fill the void.

After a successful test at more than 100 McDonald’s restaurants in Kentucky, Krispy Kreme doughnuts will soon begin appearing at the fast-food chain’s locations nationwide. You’ll start seeing them hit the menu at participating McDonald’s locations by the end of 2024, with full nationwide expansion expected by 2026.

While Krispy Kreme does not say which locations will have the doughnuts, president and CEO Josh Charlesworth says that by partnering with McDonald’s, the doughnuts will be able to reach more people, so you may be able to try them even if you don’t live near a Krispy Kreme.

“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” Charlesworth said in a press release. “Significantly, by making Kreme Krispy (sic) accessible to fans nationwide through this partnership, we expect to more than double our points of access by the end of 2026.”

Krispy Kreme’s three most popular doughnuts will be delivered to participating McDonald’s locations fresh daily beginning at the start time for the fast-food chain’s breakfast and lasting throughout the day.

You’ll be able to purchase the doughnuts individually or in boxes of six. Flavors include Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled. Made with a “light, fluffy dough,” the Kreme filled doughnut has Kreme filling and is dipped in chocolate icing.

While Krispy Kreme doughnuts are new for McDonald’s, they did experiment with Cinnamon Donut Sticks in 2019, but they have since been removed from the menu.

You’ll be able to get Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald’s soon originally appeared on Simplemost.com