You might recognize him from the Miami-Fort Lauderdale television market, where John Gerard was a meteorologist for nearly 25 years combined at WPLG (ABC), WTVJ (NBC) and WFOR (CBS).

He's thrilled to have made the move a little farther north to the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast, where he'll continue to use his experience and expertise tracking and preparing you for hurricanes.

For those who don't know, he's also worked in San Antonio, Knoxville, Tennessee, Evansville, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Sioux City, Iowa, but South Florida is home for John and his family and he's grateful for the opportunity to serve his local community again.

John has been awarded two Emmys in his career and holds the distinguished Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society.

He enjoys playing tennis, really bad golf, and he's thinking about learning pickleball (hockey, however, is by far his favorite spectator sport).

Originally from Long Island, John is sadly still a New York Jets fan, which is why he's in a bad mood most Sundays.

He's thrilled to be a part of the WPTV First Alert Weather team and humbled to work with such a talented, passionate, dedicated, and professional team.

If you see him around, please say hello!