Sandi Tree to take shape in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The iconic Sandi Tree will begin taking shape on Monday in downtown West Palm Beach.

Sculptors will start carving the 35-foot tree at 9 a.m., and the process is expected to last all week.

You can watch the team all day as they work at the Great Lawn, located at 100 North Clematis Street.

700 tons of sand will be used to create Sandi Tree, along with other sand sculptures in the downtown area, city officials said.

The tree is scheduled to be lit at Clematis By Night on Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. And for the first time, a Ferris wheel will be set up through the end of the year.