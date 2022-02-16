Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix this March

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

Nearly 70 films and TV shows are leaving the service on March 1, including several dramas based on Marvel series, such as "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "Daredevil." Two seasons of "American Crime Story" are also leaving, as are the beloved films "Blade Runner: The Final Cut" and "Chocolat."

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in September, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

March 1



2,215 (2018)

21 Jump Street (2012)

21 Thunder (Season 1)

Akame ga Kill! (Season 1)

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Limited Series)

American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson (Limited Series)

American Horror Story (Seasons 1-9)

Arctic Heart (2016)

Battle Drone (2018)

Beyblade Burst Evolution (2017)

Black or White (2014)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

BNK48: Girls Don’t Cry (2018)

Bo on the Go! (2007)

Border Security: America’s Front Line (Season 2)

Chocolat (2000)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Disney Channel’s Radio Rebel (2012)

Disney Nature’s Ghost of the Mountains (2017)

Disney Nature’s Growing Up Wild (2016)

Expedition Chine (2017)

Fool’s Gold (2008)

Guru Aur Bhole (2018)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

I Am Legend (2007)

Into the Grizzly Maze (2015)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (2016)

Kuch Bheege Alfaaz (2018)

Labyrinth (1986)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 (2017)

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (2016)

Love is in the Air (2010)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Seasons 1-7)

Marvel’s Daredevil (Seasons 1-3)

Marvel’s Iron Fist (Seasons 1-2)

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell (2016)

Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-3)

Marvels Luke Cage (Seasons 1-2)

Marvel’s The Defenders (Limited Series)

Marvel’s The Punisher (Seasons 1-2)

Nila (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Pants on Fire (2014)

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)

Pose (Seasons 1-2)

Rain Man (1988)

Sab Jholmaal Hai (2017)

Sabrina (1995)

Sex Drive (2008)

Something Borrowed (2011)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Soundtrack (Season 1)

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars (2017)

Step Brothers (2008)

Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019)

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover (2020)

Takers (2010)

The BFG (2016)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Tiger (2016)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Your Lie in April (2014)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Wyatt Earp (1994)



March 2



March 4



Aurora (2010)

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything (2019)

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005)

W.E. (2011)



March 7



Couples Counseling (2016)

Kahaani (2012)

March 11



Eugenie Nights (2018)

This Evening (2017)



March 15



Arrested Development (Seasons 1-3) (tentative)

In This Corner of the World (2016)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

PBS’s Ken Burns Presents: College Behind Bars: A Film by Lynn Novick and Produced by Sarah Botstein (Limited Series)

Steal a Pencil for Me (2006)

March 18



The Vampire Diaries (Seasons 1-8)



