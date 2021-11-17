Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix this December

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

Nearly 60 TV shows and movies are dropping from the service on Dec. 1, including some notable box office bombs — "Battlefield Earth" (2000) and "Waterworld" (1995).

Also leaving is the well-regarded "Million Dollar Baby" (2004) and guilty-pleasure series "The Bachelorette."

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in December, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

December 1



1000 Rupee Note (2014)

3 Days to Kill (2014)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Accepted (2006)

Across Grace Alley (2013)

American Outlaws (2001)

An Unfinished Life (2005)

Are You The One (Seasons 1-2)

Asu Mare 2 (2015)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Bliss (1997)

Break Up 100 (2014)

Chal Bhaag (2014)

Chef (2014)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2 (2014)

Faraar (2015)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Glee (Seasons 1-6)

Helios (2015)

I Got the Hook Up (1998)

In Too Deep (1999)

Ink Master (Seasons 1-2)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Line Walker (2016)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Peppermint (2018)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Rake (Seasons 1-4)

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

Rhyme & Reason (1997)

Roll With Me (2017)

Same Kind of Different as Me (2017)

School of Rock (2003)

Set Off (2008)

Shelby American (2019)

Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)

State of Play (2009)

Soul Eater (Season 1)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Bachelorette (Multiple Seasons)

The Exorcist 3 (1990)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Meddler (2015)

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

The Repair Shop (Mulitple Seasons)

The Violin Player (2016)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

TURN: Washington’s Spies (Seasons 1-4)

Wandering Stars (2019)

Waterworld (1995)

Why Me? (2015)

December 2



Off Camera with Sam Jones (2 Seasons)

Temple (2017)

December 3



Lost & Found Music Studios (Seasons 1-2)

December 4



The Last O.G. (Season 1-2)

Big Stone Gap (2014)

The Guest (2014)

December 8



Before I Fall (2017)

Manhunt: Deadly Games (Limited Series)

Triple 9 (2016)

December 9



It Comes at Night (2017)

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas (2015)

The Cuba Libre Story (2015) – Netflix Original Docuseries

December 10



Good and Prosperous (2017)

December 11



Upin & Ipin (Season 1)

December 12



Dawai Asmara (2016)

Phil Villarreal Twitter

Phil Villarreal Facebook

Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page

Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes