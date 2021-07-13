Binge 'em while you can: Movies and shows leaving Netflix in August 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) -- With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

Steven Spielberg's timeless "Peter Pan" sequel "Hook," the stalwart 1990s Julia Roberts rom-com "My Best Friend's Wedding" and the Stanley Kubrick classic "A Clockwork Orange" are among 70 movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Aug. 1.

Here are the shows and films leaving Netflix in May, courtesy of What's on Netflix:

August 1



A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Aussie Gold Hunters (Season 1)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Casino Tycoon (1992)

Child’s Play 2 (1990)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Cop Out (2010)

Doubles Cause Troubles (1989)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Elizabeth Harvest (2019)

Everyday Miracles (Season 1)

Four Christmases (2008)

Freak Show (2017)

Fred Claus (2007)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Genius of the Ancient World (Season 1)

Genius of the Modern World (Season 1)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Grand Designs (Season 10 & 15)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Hero (1997)

Hinterland (Seasons 1-3)

History of Joy (2017)

Holding the Man (2015)

Hook (1991)

Horns (2013)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Justice, My Foot! (1992)

Kaaliyan (2017)

King Arthur (2004)

Khalawees (2018)

Kuppivala (2017)

Lechmi (2017)

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends (Season 1)

Little Dragon Maiden (1983)

Love in a Puff (2010)

Mad Max (1979)

Mad World (2016)

Melle (2017)

Minnaminugu the FireFly (2017)

Miss Rose (Season 1)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Office Girls (Season 1)

Once In A Lifetime Sessions with Moby (2018)

Once In A Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers (2018)

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher (2018)

Once In A Lifetime Sessions with TLC (2018)

Operation Ouch! (Season 1)

Oru Vishsheshapetta Biryani Kissa (2017)

Pariah (2011)

Queen of No Marriage (Season 1)

Reality of Dream (2015)

Remember Me (2010)

Revenge (Season 1)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Spanglish (2004)

Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)

Sudani from Nigeria (2018)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Patriot (2000)

The Pelican Brief (1993)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)

The Truth About Alcohol (2016)

The Women Who Kill Lions (2016)

Two Fathers (Season 1)

Weeds on Fire (2016)

Your Highness (2011)

You’re My Destiny (Season 1)

Zombieland (2009)

August 2



American Assassin (2017)

Forever Chape, aka Para Sempre Chape (2018)

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar (2012)

Love Cuisine (2015)

Miss Rose (2015)

Office Girls (2011)

Pick of the Litter (2018)

Queen of No Marriage (2009)

Two Fathers (2013)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (2005)

August 3



Marching Orders (Season 1)

August 5



#cats_the_mewvie (2020)

Alarmoty in the Land of Fire (2017)

Detention Letter (2017)

