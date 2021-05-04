Palm Beach County officials to give 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 update

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday will provide an update on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

County health director Dr. Alina Alonso is scheduled to address commissioners at their 9:30 a.m. meeting and deliver new information about COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Palm Beach County.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there have been 143,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,774 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.