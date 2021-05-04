Watch
NewsLocal NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Palm Beach County officials to give 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 update

143,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County
items.[0].image.alt
Palm Beach County Government TV
Palm Beach County health director Dr. Alina Alonso gives a COVID-19 update on April 27, 2021.
Palm Beach County health director Dr. Alina Alonso gives a COVID-19 update on April 27, 2021 (1).jpg
Posted at 8:00 AM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 09:13:31-04

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday will provide an update on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

County health director Dr. Alina Alonso is scheduled to address commissioners at their 9:30 a.m. meeting and deliver new information about COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Palm Beach County.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there have been 143,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,774 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right