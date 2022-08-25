Psychic Reading Online - Top 3 Psychics Sites For Free Readings

If you have ever been curious about your future, or if you have a question that you just can't seem to find the answer to, free psychic readings may be the solution for you!

Psychic readings can give you insights into your life that you would never have thought possible. They can guide you on your path and provide answers to questions that have been puzzling you for years.

Getting a free session with a psychic online is incredible, especially for those new to the mystic world. You don’t have any money at stake, and you can enjoy the reading from the comfort of your home. When your mind is at peace, you’re better able to analyze the clairvoyant’s reading style, the accuracy and relevance of the predictions shared, and the power of psychic mediums used.

However, don’t forget that an insightful free psychic reading is only possible if you connect with a reputable and experienced reader. Not all psychics have real talent, mystic powers, and the proper training to deliver accurate life forecasts.

Once you’ve found a suitable psychic and gained valuable insights after a free session, you shouldn’t mind paying for an in-depth analysis.

Below are the top platforms for free psychic readings based on user votes.

Top 3 Free Psychic Reading Sites of 2022

#1. Kasamba – Editor’s choice for life-changing revelations on your love life, financial and spiritual health at 70% off + three gifted minutes

#2. Psychic Source – A beginner-friendly platform for tarot, astrology, and numerology readings with three free minutes

#3. California Psychics – Go-to site for mind-blowing fortune-telling, past life readings, and dream analysis with five complimentary minutes

These websites have been in business for decades and are relied on by millions of users worldwide for precise, error-free psychic predictions in different areas of life. Each site is home to thousands of expert psychics specializing in particular fields and psychic mediums.

On top of this, these platforms feature intelligent algorithms to match you with suitable readers based on your requirements and expectations. You can enjoy a free psychic reading with a psychic of your choice and see how you like the experience.

1. Kasamba – Befriend Lady Luck to Attract Peace and Money With Free Psychics

Everybody wants to become the master of their fate – you must too.

How great would it be if you could know which path is the most profitable for your career?

Wouldn’t it be reassuring to know that your current actions are pushing you toward the highest point of your spiritual journey?

Well, free psychics at Kasamba can help you do that and more!

This website is a pioneer in online psychic readings and has earned the trust of people of all ages in all corners of the world. In addition to financial and spiritual guidance, you can sign up for love readings, oracle card readings, or tarot readings on any subject you like.

Below, we’ve highlighted the prominent features of this site so you can easily compare it with others.

Well-Designed Website with SSL Encryption

Kasamba has invested significant time and effort into making its website user-friendly.

As soon as you land on the home page, you’ll be invited to sign up for a free psychic reading and claim a newbie discount. Just below, you’ll get a list of top-rated psychics. No matter what time you visit the site, you’ll have enough readers to choose from for a quick online reading.

Further down on the main page, you’ll find helpful info on the benefits of psychic readings, types of readings, what you can expect from your first session, and how to find the best online psychic. The FAQs section will also answer some of your concerns, ensuring that you enter into the world of online psychic readings with proper knowledge and confidence.

Network of Real Psychics

Kasamba puts users’ minds at ease by confirming that the readers on the platform are all legit. These experts undergo rigorous screening before joining the network to ensure they possess the real talent and clairvoyant gifts to help people improve their lives.

These psychics are also masters of specific psychic mediums, promising to deliver the maximum value for your reading.

You can check a reader’s ratings alongside user reviews, explore which areas they specialize in, and take notes of their per-minute rates before clicking on the “Chat Now” button.

Free Psychics for All Newcomers

If you’re a new member with a credit card and a $50 maximum value, you’ll qualify for free psychic readings from every new reader. This trial session will last three minutes, after which you’ll be asked to make a payment to continue with the reading.

If you don’t want to do so, you can cancel the session without repercussions. Once you find a suitable advisor whose reading style matches your expectations, you can book a detailed reading with them as per the rates they offer.

No Topic is Off-limits

Kasamba has online psychics trained to deliver powerful psychic predictions on all themes. You can talk to your psychic about anything that’s bothering you. Rest assured that they won’t judge or make fun of you.

The best psychics always listen to clients actively and empathetically. They don’t cut them off in between and offer their advice and revelations in a friendly manner, ensuring that the user understands clearly what’s been said.

Whether you want to get a psychic love reading or discuss your professional life or spiritual challenges, your reader will entertain your request and comply.

Reader Match Wizard

For users who feel overwhelmed or confused looking at so many reader options, Kasamba has an impressive matching tool. This algorithm connects people with the most suitable psychics based on their answers during the registration process.

After getting the recommendations, you can manually evaluate the psychic readers’ profiles to take your pick.

Secure Online Communication Channels

Kasamba psychics are available via online chat, phone, and email. So, whether you find it more convenient to share details of your life through real-time messaging or like to converse on call, you can find the right advisor any day.

Connect via Mobile

Kasamba’s mobile application enables people to call or start chatting with their psychic reader anytime, anywhere. The app is free to use on Android and iOS devices and is easy to navigate for beginners.

Discount for New Members

Kasamba offers a 70% discount to people who’ve just joined the network and are excited to sign up for the first session. Remember that the price will depend on your selected reader since different experts have different charges.

Refund Option

This platform values client satisfaction over profits. Hence, if you’re unhappy about the results of your psychic reading, reach out to the customer support team to receive a refund.

2. Psychic Source – Let Reliable Psychic Readers Guide Your Life

This platform was launched in 1989 to make online psychic readings accessible for those who didn’t have time to go see a “psychic near me” or money for a “psychic reading near me.” It quickly gained momentum and established a diver user base of millions of people.

Psychic Source also caters to the needs of people looking for advice and direction across walks of life. As a new user, you can begin your mystic journey on this site with a free psychic reading online.

Let’s discover what makes people so attracted to this platform.

Secure Website

Psychic Source takes user safety very seriously. The well-encrypted website keeps user information protected from third parties and potential scammers.

Also, rest assured that your financial information and credit card details will remain secure at all costs, regardless of the number of purchases. This eliminates the worry of your personal details leaking, allowing you to focus on making the most of your psychic readings.

Home to the Best Online Psychics

This platform has acquired some of the world’s best psychics to deliver psychic predictions to the masses at affordable rates.

The website moderators maintain high standards of hiring readers through thorough background checks and capability assessments. They ensure each psychic brings true mystic talents to the table and is committed to adding value to clients’ lives.

Even after a reader is hired, they undergo extensive training to polish the etiquettes of online psychic readings. Some may be great at delivering tarot readings, while others may offer astrological readings, numerology insights, or career forecasts.

Seamless Registration

Psychic Source understands that not all people are tech-savvy. Therefore, it has kept the signup process relatively straightforward and quick.

After sharing the necessary details, you can become a member of the platform within minutes and start the hunt for the perfect psychic reader to put an end to your problems.

Psychic Finding Tool

The site features intelligent software to connect users with appropriate advisors based on their demands and personalities. You can also obtain customized search results using advanced filters for price, specialty, and user ratings.

Moreover, if you’re adamant about consulting with “psychics near me,” you can filter the results by location.

Phone + Chat Psychics

Psychic Source guarantees flexibility for clients by making live psychics offer phone and chat psychic readings.

You should talk to phone psychics if you feel it may help establish a stronger connection with you and your reader. It’s no secret that phone psychic readings are highly personal. Also, you might find it easier to remember things discussed on the call.

On the other hand, chat readings are more convenient if you’re on the go and want to quickly discuss something with your psychic online.

It’s Raining Offers!

New registrants on this site get three minutes for the trial run. Additionally, they receive a discount of 75% on the first paid session.

The standard reading rates on this platform are less than $1/minute. This makes it one of the most affordable psychic reading online forums.

Keep in mind that some of the best psychics may charge higher, considering their credentials and reputation. You should always check the rates in the reader profiles before scheduling an online psychic meeting.

Hassle-free Refunds

At Psychic Source, user satisfaction is guaranteed. If you don’t like your psychic reading and think it includes generalized forecasts, you can demand your money back within 24 hours.

The customer service agents will look into the matter and process your request quickly to ensure your amount is reimbursed as soon as possible.

3. California Psychics – Learn from Your Past Life Mistakes and Attract Great Fortunes with Free Psychics

Everyone wants to achieve big things in life, but often, the circumstances don’t allow you to progress and make your dreams come true. If you feel that the odds are never in your favor, try your luck with a free psychic reading at California Psychics.

This virtual destination is raved about by millions of people worldwide. Since its inception in 1995, it has fostered a massive community of online psychics and mystic believers.

Let’s explore the features of this platform in detail.

100% Personalized Readings

Psychic readers at California Psychics don’t follow a one-size-fits-all approach when delivering psychic readings. Instead of giving pre-programmed predictions, they delve deep into the user’s concerns and take a 360-degree view of their situation.

Based on this understanding, they leverage their clairvoyant gifts and render enlightening and fully customized revelations.

Readings on All Subjects

While many users approach California Psychics’ mystics for past life readings and fortune-telling services, the platform has specialized experts for all subjects: love, relationships, health, career, family, or spirituality.

Tons of Reader Choices

California Psychics has a vast network of readers featuring some of the best online psychics from across the globe. This means you have numerous choices when picking an expert for your reading.

Although the first interaction will be free, you’d want to think it through to save time finding the right psychic. You can use search filters to make the task easier. Also, don’t forget to go through each reader’s bio and user reviews – they’ll give you a clear idea of what to expect when booking a session with them.

Experts Available Day in and Night Out

Like other online psychic reading platforms, California Psychics operates 24/7. The psychics belong to different regions of the world, so someone is always up for a reading when you log into your account.

Moreover, the customer support department is also super active and cooperative. Don’t hesitate to reach out to them via call or email to present your concerns. They’ll explain everything and go the extra mile to ensure you have a pleasant experience on the site.

Communication Modes

Depending on your circumstances and preferences, you can connect with phone or chat psychics on this platform. The rates vary, so make sure you do your research first.

Newbie Perks

As a new platform member, you’ll get five minutes for a free psychic reading with a reader of your choice. Make sure you enter the “ADD5” code when booking your session.

Once the trial run is over, you’ll have to pay for a detailed reading. The rates are super affordable, though, so you don’t need to worry.

You can enjoy an in-depth discussion with your psychic on any topic for as little as $0.99 per minute.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the Best Way to Prepare for Your First Free Online Psychic Reading?

If it’s your first time getting a free psychic reading online, it’s natural to get curious about what a typical session is like and want to know what to expect beforehand.

First and foremost, you should understand that it's important to be open and honest with your psychic online. Think about what you want to get out of the reading. What questions do you want to be answered? What areas of your life would you like guidance on?

Tell them what you want to know and be specific about your questions. This will help them give you the best possible predictions.

It's also important to be aware of your energy. If you're feeling anxious or stressed, it will be harder for your reader to connect with you. Hence, relax and clear your mind before your reading starts. This will help create a connection between you and your reader, allowing them to easily tap into your energy.

Once you've prepared mentally and emotionally for your online psychic reading, you can do a few practical things to get ready. First, find a quiet, comfortable place to sit or lie down. You'll want to be in a space where you won't be interrupted so that you can focus on the reading.

It's also crucial to ensure you're hydrated and have eaten something before the session starts. A full stomach can help ground you and anchor you to the physical world.

If you have any specific questions to ask your reader, write them down beforehand. This way, you won't forget to ask about something important. You might also want to light a candle or incense to create a peaceful atmosphere.

Most importantly, trust your intuition and go with your gut feeling about the reader. If something doesn't feel right, you can always end the reading. Remember that you're in control, and there's no need to be nervous.

Relax and enjoy the experience!

What Are the Benefits of Getting a Free Psychic Reading Online?

When it comes to making important decisions in life, people can always use a little guidance now and then.

Consider getting a free psychic reading online if you feel lost, confused, or need some clarity. A good psychic can help you see the big picture and advise what steps to take next.

Below are the top benefits of getting a free psychic reading online:

You can get an idea of what to expect.

If you've never had a psychic reading before, you may be wondering what to expect. A free psychic will be able to give you an idea of what the reading will entail and what kind of information you can expect to receive. This can help set your expectations for the reading and make the most of it.

You can get a feel for the psychic's style.

Every psychic reader has a unique style, and you may find that you prefer one type of reading over another. By getting a free reading, you can get a feel for the different styles and see which one works best for you.

You can ask multiple questions.

A free psychic reading is an excellent opportunity to ask questions about your life that you may not have thought of before. This can be a great way to clarify your current situation and get a well-rounded reading for maximum clarity on different aspects of your life.

You can get an idea of the psychic's accuracy.

Although no psychic is 100% accurate all the time, a free reading can give you an idea of how accurate your reader is. If you find that they’re consistently accurate in their predictions, you may want to consider paying for a full reading in the future.

You can explore different topics.

A free psychic reading can be a great way to explore different topics you may be interested in. Many psychics offer readings on love and relationships, career advice, past lives, etc.

You can get a feel for the psychic's personality.

One of the best parts of getting a free psychic reading is getting a feel for the psychic's personality. This can help you decide whether or not you would like to pay for a full reading with them in the future.

How Can You Increase Your Chances of Meeting Your Soulmate with a Free Psychic Love Reading?

Many people turn to psychics for help when it comes to finding love. A psychic love reading can give you guidance and advice on finding your soulmate and navigating the waters of love.

But how can you make sure that you meet your match?

Here are ten tips to increase your chances of finding love.

Tip # 1

Stop looking for love, and it will find you. This may sound counterintuitive, but if you're constantly on the lookout for love, you're more likely to miss out on good opportunities. Instead of looking for love, focus on living your best life and being the best version of yourself. When you're happy and confident, love will find you.

Tip # 2

Be open to love. Sometimes we can be so focused on what we're looking for in a partner that we close ourselves off to potential matches. If you're set on finding someone who meets all of your specific criteria, you may miss out on finding true love. Instead, keep an open mind and be open to different people. You never know who you'll click with.

Tip # 3

Get out there and meet new people. If you're hoping to meet your soulmate, you can't just sit at home and wait for them to come to you. Get out there and mix and mingle. Go to new places and try new things. The more people you meet, the better your chances of finding someone special.

Tip # 4

Believe in yourself and your ability to find love. If you don't believe that you can find true love, you never will. It's important to have faith in yourself and your ability to attract the right person into your life.

Tip # 5

Be optimistic. This is one of the essential tips for meeting your soulmate. You'll be more likely to attract someone compatible with you if you're optimistic. People are attracted to those who are happy and upbeat, so make sure you project that image.

Tip # 6

Be yourself. It's important to be genuine and authentic when meeting someone new. Don't try to be someone you're not because eventually, the truth will come out. If you want to attract someone who likes you for who you are, you need to be yourself.

Tip # 7

Make the first move. Don't be afraid to make the first move if you're interested in someone. Soulmates are attracted to each other, so you're more likely to meet your match if you take the initiative.

How Can Free Psychics Help You Choose the Right Career Path?

Choosing the right career path can be a daunting task. It's important to consider your interests, skills, and goals when making this decision. Sometimes it can be helpful to consult a psychic for guidance.

Psychics can help you connect with your intuition and give insights into your future. They can also advise which career paths and what kind of work environment would suit you best.

Moreover, these experts can help you understand your strengths and weaknesses to give much-needed clarity and direction.

When choosing a psychic to consult about your career, find someone experienced and reputable. Ask around for recommendations or do some research online. Once you've found a reader you trust, be prepared to answer some questions about your goals, dreams, and ambitions. The more information you can give the expert, the better they will be able to help you.

If you're not sure what questions to ask, here are a few examples:

-What kind of career would make me happiest?

-What kind of work environment would suit me best?

-Is there a particular career I'm meant to pursue?

-What can I do to achieve my goals?

After the reading, you should feel more confident about what steps to take next. Trust your instincts, and don't be afraid to ask for help if you're feeling lost. With proper guidance, you can find a career that's perfect for you.

What Can You Expect from a Spiritual Psychic Reading Session?

A spiritual psychic reading focuses on your spiritual energy and how it affects your life. Spiritual readings can be done in person or over the phone, often lasting 30 minutes to an hour.

If you have never had a spiritual psychic reading before, here is a look at what happens during a typical session:

The reader will ask you questions about your life and your current situation. They will then tune into your energy and begin to read your aura, which is the energy field around your body.

The expert will look for imbalances in your aura that may be causing problems in your life. Once they have identified them, they will work with you to correct them. This may involve using crystals, essential oils, or other divination tools.

The reader will then offer you guidance and advice based on what they see in your aura. This may be about your love life, career, or any other area of your life. The goal is to help you achieve a state of balance and harmony and help you make the best choices for yourself moving forward.

Final Thoughts

There is something about free psychic readings that seems to draw people in. Maybe it is the promise of a glimpse into their future or the opportunity to get some insight into what is going on in their lives.

Whatever the reason, people worldwide are turning to psychic readings for help and guidance. And if you have never tried one before, now is the time!

These readings have been gaining in popularity lately for a good reason: they work! People from all walks of life find that these readings can help them change their lives for the better.

While it’s a good idea to give it a try, make sure you go on a reliable platform like the ones we discussed to stay away from scams. Our chosen psychic reading sites boast decades of experience and strong networks of the best psychics worldwide. You'll be in good hands as long as you connect with a reader on one of these platforms.

Best of luck!