FPL Home surge protection options for homeowners and renters

Storms and year-round lightning strikes can cause damaging power surges. Help protect your home and finances with the surge protection program that is right for you.

HOMEOWNERS AND RENTERS

Electronics Surge Protection

Could you afford to replace your sensitive electronics if they got damaged due to a power surge? The Electronics Surge Protection Program offers an extra layer of low-cost defense against surprises.

It provides up to $6,000 per year in reimbursement for repairs or replacements of covered electronics damaged by a power surge. For only $11.95 plus tax per month added to your FPL bill.

Covered electronics include:

Television

Computer

Tablet

Home Theater

Game Console

FOR HOMEOWNERS

SurgeShield

SurgeShield is a program that attaches a state-of-the-art surge protector directly to your electric meter to help protect your appliances from power surges through your electric meter. SurgeShield also comes with a $5,000 limited manufacturer's warranty per major motor-driven appliance, per occurrence for damages caused by a failure of the surge protector to properly perform. For only $10.95 plus tax per month added to your FPL bill.

Appliances covered by the limited manufacturer's warranty include:

Air Conditioner

Washer and Dryer

Dish Washer

Oven/Range

Refrigerator

FOR HOMEOWNERS

SurgeShield and Electronics Surge Protection Program Bundle

Enjoy maximum surge protection at the lowest rate. For only $16.95 plus tax, per month added to your FPL bill. Combine the SurgeShield program for the protection of your appliances with Electronics Surge Protection for your sensitive electronics and save $5.95 per month!

Complete coverage includes:

Air Conditioner

Washer & Dryer

Oven/range

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Computer

Tablet

Home Theater

Game Console

