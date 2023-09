Quality starts at the top and at Dura Guard Roofing, we're above the rest.

Proudly serving Treasure Coast and South Florida communities, we offer superior products and warranties with flexible financing options.

We’re here when you call! Our sales team will take the time to answer your questions.

From your first call to your beautiful new roof, Dura Guard has you covered. Contact us today for your free roof inspection and estimate 561-802-ROOF (7663).