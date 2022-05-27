Best Online Psychics: Top Accurate Psychic Reading Sites of 2022

Life is all about making the right choice at the right time. And needless to say, the choice is not often an easy one to make. Online psychic reading platforms are here to help you make all the right decisions and free you of the worries of this world. At the very least, psychic readers can enable you to unload some weight off your chest.

Psychic readers offer their divine powers to clear your path full of hurdles. Their constant guidance and unfathomable wisdom about your past and future can make you lead a better life. Psychic readers help you identify what holds you back in life. They give you insights into your future, and with that comes the peace of mind that you possess the power to face any calamity in life. It makes your faith strong enough to not waver against any obstacle. Psychic readers help you stay hopeful for the future. This hope then makes you see your purpose in life. Knowing one's purpose in life is enough to find the right path that leads to it.

As mentioned earlier, it is not just your future that a psychic reader offers insights into; they make you understand your past in the light of their divine powers. In this new light, you see things you could not see before. You understand the true meaning behind the events that took place in your life and what the universe is trying to tell you. Psychic readers simply help you procure all the valuable information from your past using their divine knowledge and allow you to make better use of it.

Psychic readers can offer to be the vessels that carry away your emotional pain and negativity that consumes your brain. They make you point out which thoughts need to be plucked out of your brain to ease your suffering and make your vision less foggy. Psychic readers hold the unmatched spiritual strengths that can crack the secret of living a life more fulfilled. This is why it is vital to find the right psychic reader online. The internet is full of imposters as well. You need to be able to look for a reliable one. Hence, we are going to review the most trusted sites to find the best online psychic reader for you.

A quick snapshot of what the four best online psychic reading platforms have to offer to their customers:

The Best Online Psychic Reading Sites of 2022

1. Psychic Source – Best Psychics Online Platform For First-Time Psychic Reading Customers.

2. California Psychics – Best Online Psychics For Love, Relationships, and Important Life Matters.

3. Kasamba – Best Psychics Online Platform For New Age Spirituality.

4. Purple Garden – Highly Rated Psychics Platform For Accurate Predictions & Ease of Use.

Read these detailed reviews to determine which psychic reading platform out of the top four is the right fit for you!

1. Psychic Source:

Best Psychics Platform For First-Time Experience!

Paid content

When you hear about 'psychics reading', you might imagine an old gypsy woman in a long gown with pointed nails, sitting in front of a crystal bowl. So cliché, isn’t it? The modern world of online psychics reading is a different ball game altogether. So, when it comes to stepping your first foot in the psychic online reading world, Psychic Source is the platform you should start from.

Psychic Source is no new name in the mystic world. The platform has been serving millions of customers for several years, and it is now counted amongst the most reputed psychic reading online platforms out there. There are various reasons why Psychic Source should be your obvious choice for the very first online psychic reading session of your life. Keep reading further as we shed light on them.

Psychic Source - Best Balanced Site (Editor’s Review)

It is essential for first-time psychic reading users to choose an online psychics platform that is user-friendly and has something to offer them. Psychic Source takes things up a notch with their exemplary balanced website that makes it convenient for new or old users to navigate through the site. Considering the fact that not everyone is tech-savvy, Psychic Source offers a user-friendly platform that is easy to understand and navigate by everyone.

The platform has also been rated as the ‘best balanced site’ according to an Editor’s review, giving you all the more reasons to initiate your online psychic readings journey from Psychic Source.

Psychic Source - Best Psychic Match Guarantee

Besides the impressive online portal, Psychic Source further ensures that first-time users get matched with their ideal psychic reading expert as efficiently as possible. The psychic reading online platform offers a massive portfolio of qualified and learned online psychics known for providing accurate psychic predictions for various niches. From love readings, financial advice, career forecasts, personal life advice to spiritual readings, Psychic Source has an expert for everything.

Therefore, when you join the Psychic Source fraternity and start exploring the website for your first live psychics session, you will have multiple options to choose from. To ensure that you find your ideal psychic reader's match, you can apply various filters and narrow your search to reach your target.

The Psychic Source Experience – A Word From The Customers!

Mona Hayden shares her first Psychic Source Experience saying, "I wanted to try my luck at psychic online reading and was clueless about where to start. I went to a friend who was into everything like psychic readings, psychic medium, tarot cards, etc. She vouched for Psychic Source, and I had her word for it. To be honest, I was still quite skeptical about the idea and did not know what to expect in my first session. The good thing was that I got a free psychic reading trial, which helped keep the second thoughts at bay. The session started positively, and my online psychics were very helpful and considerate. She made me feel so comfortable that I decided to go for live psychics next time. She also guided me throughout the session and helped me phrase the questions I needed to ask. The psychic predictions were equally reassuring, I must add. With such a positive outlook of the first session, I cannot wait to continue with them on the regular. The free psychic reading offers and exclusive discounts are like the cherry on top of the cake, and you would not want to miss out on that. Good luck!"

Psychic Source Special - Free Psychic Readings & Discounts Offers!

As mentioned earlier, Psychic Source is a top choice for newcomers because of its exclusive introductory offers. The platform offers a free psychic online reading trial of three minutes for all newcomers. In addition to this, there is another special discount offer for up to 75% on your first session. It's like you are practically paying pennies for a fortune-worthy reading. ⇒ Join Psychic Source, Get Free Trial Readings, Discounts, and More.

2. California Psychics:

Best Psychics For Love, Life, and Everything That Falls in Between!

Paid content

Whether you believe in soulmates or not, everyone is looking for companionship at one point. And even then, it's not all rainbows and sunshine. One thing that most Americans and people from all over the world are struggling with right now is making it through in their love life. From finding your one true love to trying to make things work, finding the battles of love is no easy task. That's why California Psychics exists, to help love-stricken people seeking mystical guidance.

California Psychics is a legendary online psychics reading platform that has blessed psychic enthusiasts for more than twenty years. The platform has expertise in providing free psychics reading catering to different niches; however, love readings online is their claim to fame.

Love-stricken? Come to California Psychics for Expert Psychics Help!

Even though there are thousands of psychics reading online platforms on the web, California Psychics is one name that pops up every time on a 'psychic near me' search. This is because the psychics portal has acquired millions of loyal customers over the years, and they continue to impress more people with their exceptional service and professionalism. California Psychics defies the norms by offering you mindful and insightful love readings that have a track record of being 100% reliable and authentic.

The love psychic readings at California Psychics are carried out by experienced and certified online psychic experts who specialize in the field. This ensures that you are gaining access to the best psychic readers in the industry when you come to California Psychics for love readings. You can also call them modern-day love gurus as they will help you find the answers to all your heartfelt concerns and queries. Some of these are shared below to give you an idea of how to take advantage of your love of psychics reading online at California Psychics.

Essential Questions to Ask your Love Psychics Reading Expert

Is my love life headed in the right direction?

The person I’m dating currently, do they stand a chance of being my soulmate?

I have commitment issues, and I'm wondering if marriage is good for my future or not?

The love of my life cheated on me; should I forgive them or leave them?

My ex wants to get back together. Should I give them another chance?

I think I will never find a partner. Is there still a chance for me?

I do not believe in love, but I don't want to die alone. What does my future look like?

I have love, and I've lost. I cannot trust people again with my feelings. Is that normal?

My partner wants to start a family. Is this a good time for me to do so?

I think I’ve started to have feelings for my best friend. Is it a good idea to confess to them?

The California Psychics Experience – A Word From The Customers!

Love is complicated, but we all have got to figure out a way to try to make things work. With this motto in mind, Daren Bronx, came to California Psychics seeking answers related to his love life. Here is what he said: "California Psychics has helped me make it through the highs and lows of love life, and I'm thankful for the moment my friends forced me to give it a shot. So a little background about me. I’m a 28-year-old man who lives in a tiny apartment with his mom. Fifteen years ago, I lost my legs after a tragic car accident, and ever since then, my mom has been my caretaker. Spending most of my early twenties in depression, I never really got to date anyone properly. To be honest, I lost all hopes of finding a soulmate until I met this wonderful woman last year who completely changed my perspective on love. However, my disability still gets the better of me at times, and it does get difficult to cope with my emotional outrages then. I really wanted this relationship to work and was willing to do anything to save it. That's how I landed on California Psychics for their love readings. The live psychics on their website have incredible knowledge on the subject, and they are extremely courteous and helpful. I was impressed by their professionalism from the first session, and I've been their loyal fan ever since. If you are looking to get accurate psychic predictions on love or any other important aspect of life, California Psychics is the best psychics platform out there. Do not waste your time looking for another 'psychic near me'. This is the place to be."

California Psychics Special - Free Psychic Readings & Discounts Offers!

When searching for cheap psychics or a cheap psychic reading website known for their quality and e prince in the field, California Psychics is one of those online psychics platforms that fulfills the criteria.

The platform offers exclusive free psychic readings introductory offers that would make everyone want to give online psychic readings a shot—starting from their free reading trial of 5-minutes using the promo code 'ADD5'. This gives new psychic reading enthusiasts a golden opportunity to explore the platform for free and get a taste of their services.

Besides this, California Psychics tries to offer all customers cheap psychics services so everyone can access the world of online psychic reading, psychic mediums, spiritual readings, and other mystic services. They offer introductory pricing for as low as $1 per minute. With such incredibly low pricing and a plethora of best online psychics experts at your disposal, there's no logical explanation for why you shouldn't give their online psychics reading a chance. ⇒ Join California Psychics, Get Reliable Predictions at Low Rates

3. Kasamba:

Best Psychic Reading Online Platform For New Age Spirituality

Paid content

So, you're down and depressed because life is not going in the right direction? It feels like you are stuck in a maze, and there is no way you are going to get out of there without losing your sanity in the process. If you have ever felt this way in life or are currently going through something similar, new age, spiritual guidance from Kasamba might help you find solace in these troubling times.

Now you may be wondering: What is Kasamba? And why do I need to see an online psychic reading from the platform? Well, the answer is pretty simple – it is the best psychic readings online platform for new age spiritual guidance.

In the present world, where everyone is busy fighting their own battles while caught up in the complex cycle of technology and capitalism, finding mental relief is nothing short of a privilege. No amount of partying with friends or traveling or reading motivational books can help you get back to life when your soul is just hollow from the inside. That's where an online psychic reading expert from Kasamba can help you experience spiritual guidance like never before. With several years of experience in the online psychic reading industry, Kasamba stands out as one of the leading platforms for various mystic services.

Step into a Magical World with Kasamba’s Multiple Mystic Services

Kasamba is not just famous for their online psychic reading or spiritual readings; they also provide excellent tarot readings, numerology readings, angel card reading, oracle card readings, astrology readings, past life readings, etc,. In addition to this, Kasamba has also made a noteworthy name for its dream analysis and fortune telling services.

The phrase 'jack of all, master of none' does not apply to Kasamba as they have definitely proved themselves as the maestros of multiple mystic services. While online psychic readings, tarot readings, and love readings remain their forte, you can expect the same level of world-class quality when it comes to other mystic services offered by the platform. With a vast portfolio of experienced online psychic readers, Kasamba ensures that they have the best online psychics for each mystic niche.

Phone, Chat, or Live Psychics? Choose Your Comfort Zone!

When it comes to getting your first online psychic reading or spiritual readings, choosing a suitable mode of communication is quite a crucial step. While some people prefer live psychics, some are more comfortable with chat psychics or phone psychics, so they do not have to show their faces to the online psychic reading expert. Luckily at Kasamba, you have the room to choose your preferred style of online psychic readings and free psychics reading so you can stay within your comfort zone.

So, if you are someone who thinks chat psychic readings work for them and make them feel more comfortable with their psychic reading expert, Kasamba gives that option. On the other hand, if you think that talking to your psychic reader via psychic phone readings will make it easier to communicate your concerns to them, you can choose this option.

If you want to have a more interactive experience with your psychic reader, then live psychics, and video psychic readings is the right call for you. In the end, whatever method you choose, Kasamba will ensure that you are at ease with your psychic reader and have an overall pleasant experience.

The Kasamba Experience – A Word From The Customers!

Choosing an online psychic reading platform for spiritual guidance can be a long and daunting process, but the job is made easier with Kasamba. Here’s a review from a recent Kasamba customer who came looking for some spiritual guidance.

"This is Emily Marcus from Houston. I work as a digital artist and also run my jewelry business on the side. Last year, I lost my mom in a shocking accident, and life hasn't been the same for me ever since. I was deeply disturbed and could not figure out how to cope with life after the tragedy. So much so that I was forced to put my jewelry business on hold a few months ago. That's when my boyfriend, Adam, stepped up and told me to seek help. I was already in therapy, so I needed something more. Adam did his research and started searching for 'psychic reading near me, and that's how we discovered Kasamba. I began exploring the platform and found an online psychic reading expert specializing in spiritual healing. Half an hour later, I'm taking a trial, and bam! I cannot describe in words how cathartic that experience was. I opted for live psychics in the same niche the next time, and I was not disappointed. I have been a regular at Kasamba ever since, and my mental and spiritual well-being has drastically improved ever since. The platform has so much to offer, and I cannot wait to try online psychic readings in other categories. If you are also looking for cheap psychics online, start with Kasamba to get your money's worth. You will not be disappointed."

Kasamba Special - Free Psychic Readings & Discounts Offers!

If you are new to Kasamba, there are special offers, free psychic readings, and discount offers for you in-store. You do not have to worry about money as Kasamba offers you a free 3-minute psychic online reading trial on sign-up. Simply register on the platform and avail your exclusive free psychics reading offer to get a sneak peek into Kasamba's magical mystic world.

Moreover, there is another special offer for first-time customers, where they can enjoy up to 70% off on their next online psychic reading. Kasamba sets the benchmark high when it comes to free psychic readings online, so first-times can get an authentic taste of their service without worrying about spending hundreds of dollars on it.

Find the true meaning of spiritual guidance through an online psychic reading from Kasamba.

⇒ Visit Kasamba for a Free Trial Readings + 70% Discount!

4. Purple Garden:

Best Psychics Platform For Ease of Use!

Paid content

If you are looking for some expert psychic online guidance to make some important life decisions, Purple Garden is an excellent choice. This modern, multilingual online psychic reading platform has gained a lot of traction in recent years for all the right reasons. Whether it is their user-friendly website, high-rated psychics portfolio, or exceptional customer service – Purple Garden stands out from the clutter as a blooming mystic service portal that continues to grow rain come sunshine.

The best part? Purple Garden still manages to offer cheap psychic readings online to all its customers with their pocket-friendly rates and exclusive discount offerings.

Modern User-Friendly Platform with Advanced Features

Purple Garden has made the process of finding the right psychic reader immensely easier. Their website is probably the most user-friendly website there is. It is straightforward to navigate, and all the information you need can be accessed via a simple click. You can get a quick view of all the best online psychics available. It makes the search process a whole lot easier. All the psychics have their pictures on the website.

In addition to this, there are short descriptions given below the pictures of all the psychics with a little bit of background about their lives. It only helps one understand which psychic will be better able to match their vibe. It also helps the user connect better with the psychic. There is also an option to select the psychics specializing in particular fields. All this information is readily available and can be accessed, saves you the trouble of opting for customer support, and helps you stay anonymous.

The Purple Garden Experience – A Word From The Customers!

Cathy Barbers shares her Purple Garden experience, "As soon as I found out about Purple Garden's 10-minute free reading trial, I was sold. In a world where you have to pay money for each and everything, offering authentic psychic reading for free is truly commendable. I have been to various psychic near me as well as online websites, but none of them managed to win over my heart as Purple Garden did. The way they deal with your problems and the psychic readings that they share is nothing short of therapy for me. All this at an affordable price! What more could one ask for. I'm already a loyal customer, and I would recommend everyone to give them a try and see the results themselves. It's a-hundred-percent worth it!."

Purple Garden Special - Free Psychic Readings & Discounts Offers!

When it comes to free psychic readings online, no one can come close to Purple Garden. The platform offers an outstanding $10 free credit to all new customers. And that’s not all, and their regular pricing starts from as low as $1, irrespective of the level of psychic expert you select. Looking at things from a value-for-money perspective, it's no surprise that Purple Garden managed to form a loyal fan base in such a short span of time.

⇒ Join Purple Garden, Get Free Trial Readings, Discounts, and More.

Frequently Asked Questions

Paid content

How Can an Online Psychic Reading Session Help You?

There are different types of psychic readings options available. It totally depends on you which aspect of life you need help with. You can choose a reading that can offer insights into your love life, or you can seek guidance for your career.

In addition to this, a psychic reader can be consulted in case of a lost object. Possessing the ability to foresee the future can make people assume wrong notions about psychic readers. Hence, it must be remembered that a good professional online psychic reader would never offer to make you see your future or give you exact details about the events unfolding ahead in your life.

Note that they will give you all the necessary information to help you make the right decisions. They will equip you with the wisdom to choose the right path for you. They make things simpler for you but do not take away the meaning of life. Instead, they help you understand all the signs sent to you by the universe. They help you decipher the true meaning of everything big and small in your life and impart unimaginable wisdom to you.

How to Test the Authenticity of a Psychic Medium?

It is true that psychic medium fraudulence cases are pretty standard, but there are ways to avoid them. A reliable pseudo psychic medium is efficient enough to promptly react to your facial expressions and gestures. They are quick to read even the slightest change in your expressions. You can further test the authenticity by asking many questions and noticing how they respond to them. You will be able to tell a stark difference between an authentic psychic medium and a fraud.

What Should One Take Away from a Psychic Reading?

Learning the outcome of a future event, you have been preparing for a long time can be overwhelming. Knowing what the future holds can make you prepare for it in the present a little differently.

For instance, if you go to a psychic to know the results of the competition you are competing in, both the negative and positive results will make you perform differently. A positive response may make you complacent, while a negative response might discourage you.

Hence, it is essential to understand that your destiny lies in your hand, and you hold the power to mold it in your favor. A psychic reader understands this very well and reads the vibe that a person comes in with. So, if we go back to our previous example, if the psychic reader predicts that the person is not working as hard as they should win the competition, he might tell them to work harder to change their destiny. In such a case, it doesn't even matter what the outcome was initially.

The Bottom Line – Is Psychic Reading Online Worth Your While?

It is a task to find the most reliable online psychic reader. We have tried to simplify it by reviewing the best sites available and how you can go about these sites to find precisely what you are looking for.

Over the years, psychic readers have become a source of guidance to many people. Psychic readers use their divine knowledge and spiritual powers to help you see all the signs sent by the universe to help you lead a better life. It is of utmost importance to be able to interpret such signs in the ways that you get the maximum benefit out of them. This is what the psychic reader helps you achieve. They become the translators of the divine interventions in your life. They become the key to finding contentment in life.

To be able to enjoy pure bliss, you need to find ways not to suppress but rather exude all the negative energy from your body. Psychic readers help you learn this skill. They help you manifest positivity. Now, what could be a better way of seeking peace? All you are required to do is completely trust the psychic reader you are seeing online or in person. The only decision you are left to make is choosing the right site, and we have tried making this job easier for you. Once you find the right psychic reader, you can trust them to help you choose the right direction for you.

Online psychic readers can offer solutions to all sorts of problems you may be facing in life. In addition to this, they help you identify what you need help with. You may not even understand the real problem, but your psychic reader sees it all. Hence, they are what you need to help you understand the true meaning of life and find your purpose.

May the mystic powers always light your way to success.

