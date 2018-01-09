Wanda Moore is an investigative reporter with WPTV's Contact 5 team in West Palm Beach.

Wanda comes to the Sunshine State from Oregon where she worked for KTVZ in Bend. She covered major wildfires, the mass-shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg as well as the Honor Flight with local veterans in Washington D.C.

She was first on scene when Ammon Bundy and a group of armed men occupied the Malheur Wildlife Refuge and she continued to cover it for the entire 41 days of the occupation.

She also broke a state-wide scandal about an Oregon State Police crime analyst skimming drugs from evidence, calling thousands of criminal cases into question.

Prior to that she worked as a reporter in Hawaii and as a production assistant for NBC News in New York City.

Wanda was born and raised in Germany and moved to London to study politics. She moved to the Big Apple to get her Masters in Journalism at Columbia University. After finishing her studies she moved to Maui where she met her husband.

When she is not covering the news Wanda loves to go sailing and everything else related to the ocean and taking her two dogs for long walks.

Contact her for story ideas at Wanda.Moore@wptv.com