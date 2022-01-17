5 Things To Know On Monday, January 17, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. MLK Day celebrations in South Florida

Several cities in South Florida are paying homage to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today, with a variety of celebrations and activities planned in-person and virtually for the national holiday.

The City of Port St. Lucie is hosting its Martin Luther King Day event at Whispering Pines Park with the unveiling of a new mural.

The mural features kids of different races playing sports with the word community overlaying the images.

You can find the full list of events at the link above.

2. How people are honoring Betty White on her 100th birthday

Betty White would've turned 100 today and many are seeking to honor her legacy.

White's passion for animals is now trending as the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media. Which encourages people to donate to their local shelters for her 100th birthday.

"Showing the impact that Betty had and hopefully raising millions of dollars globally. It's just an incredible opportunity for the animal rescue community," said Jason Gluck of Furry Friends Adoption Clinic and Ranch.

3. Florida becomes third state to pass 5 million coronavirus cases

Florida is third in cases behind California with 6,416,171 and Texas with 5,472,025. New York is fourth with 4,456,080.

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose 470 in one week, the biggest seven-day increase since Nov. 26.

Statewide hospitalizations have surged nearly 1,000% in the past four weeks.

4. Tornado destroys homes in Fort Myers area

The storms may have scraped South Florida, but on the Gulf Coast, it was a different story.

A powerful tornado in the Fort Myers area damaged more than 100 mobile homes, leaving people to seek shelter elsewhere. Viewer video from that area shows debris flying around the storm.

Lee County officials say the tornado was traveling at 118 miles per hour when it touched down around 7:35 Sunday morning. It may have been on the ground for around 5 minutes. There have been four reported injuries, and one pet that is missing.

5. Deputies searching for missing woman in Delray Beach

Deputies are searching for a woman who went missing in Delray Beach over the weekend.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Samiha Al-Sabbagh was last seen Saturday around noon.

According to officials, she voluntarily left Transformations Treatment Center wearing an orange colored sundress.

Anyone with information, is asked to call PBSO at 561-688-3400.

Today's Forecast

Cool and dry Monday, colder on Tuesday

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On Jan. 17, 1893, a group of American sugar planters under Sanford Ballard Dole overthrow Queen Liliuokalani, the Hawaiian monarch, and establish a new provincial government with Dole as president. The coup occurred with the foreknowledge of John L. Stevens, the U.S. minister to Hawaii, and 300 U.S. Marines from the U.S. cruiser Boston were called to Hawaii, allegedly to protect American lives.

