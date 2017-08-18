Tropical Storm Harvey forms

It's expected to move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
From the National Hurricane Center:
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, in this case within 12 to 24 hours.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor
products issued by your national meteorological service.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
------------------------------
At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Harvey was
located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 57.4 West. Harvey is
moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h), and a continued
westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected
over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Harvey should
move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea
on Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.
Slow strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the
Lesser Antilles within the warning area by early Friday, making
outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Tropical storm
conditions are possible in the watch area on Friday.
RAINFALL: Harvey is expected to produce rainfall totals of
2 to 4 inches across portions of the Windward Islands from
Martinique southward to Grenada. These rains could cause
life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.