Tropical Storm Harvey forms

Tropical Storm Harvey has formed.

It's expected to move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

From the National Hurricane Center:

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Slow strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

RAINFALL: Harvey is expected to produce rainfall totals of

2 to 4 inches across portions of the Windward Islands from

Martinique southward to Grenada. These rains could cause

life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.