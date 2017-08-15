Gert becomes second hurricane of the 2017 season

SUMMARY OF 1100 PM EDT...0300 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...31.2N 72.3W
ABOUT 445 MI...720 KM W OF BERMUDA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 360 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...986 MB...29.12 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK
------------------------------
At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Gert was located
near latitude 31.2 North, longitude 72.3 West. Gert is moving toward
the north near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the northeast with an
increase in forward speed is expected late Tuesday or Tuesday night
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h)
with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next
48 hours.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles
(165 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 986 mb (29.12 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
SURF: Swells generated by Gert will spread northward along the
east coast of the United States from North Carolina northward to
Long Island during the next couple of days. Swells are also
expected to affect Bermuda during the next couple of days. These
swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current
conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.