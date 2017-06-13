RELATED: Radar | 7-Day Forecast | Download WPTV app | Download Storm Shield

Overnight will be warm once again along the coast with lows in the upper 70s, inland will be milder in the mid-70s. Isolated showers possible. Mostly cloudy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a morning shower. Inland afternoon rain. Highs will be in the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid-90s.

Scattered coastal showers start off Wednesday and Thursday morning. This moves inland with isolated embedded storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Rain and storm chances go up for Friday. Scattered to numerous storms will develop inland during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered rain and isolated storm chances continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s both days.

The tropics remain quiet at this time.