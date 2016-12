A few showers will blow in off the ocean this evening. Temps will warm up as we head toward the holiday weekend.

Latest Radar | Alerts | Storm Shield & WPTV app | Get Storm Shield Alerts

Tonight, partly-mostly cloudy skies with some showers moving in from the ocean. Low temperatures will be in the 60s with a few 50s inland. Light northeasterly winds. Patchy inland fog possible.

Friday, partly sunny and breezy with highs near 80 degrees. Breezy winds out of the east/northeast 15-20mph. A few showers are still possible.

Saturday (First Night of Chanukah & Christmas Eve Day), partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Isolated rainfall is possible. Light easterly winds.

Sunday (Christmas Day) and Monday, partly sunny and windy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds out of the east/northeast. Low chances for rain.

Tuesday and Wednesday, partly sunny with highs around 80 degrees. Winds out of the east/northeast will be breezier on Wednesday. Very low rain chances.