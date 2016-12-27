Dangerous rip currents forecasted until Monday night

A high risk warning for strong rip currents has been issued until late Monday night in Palm Beach county. A day after Christmas, the Lake Worth Beach was packed.

“Family vacation and enjoying the beach,” said one beach goer.

Conditions were far from perfect and lifeguards were busy all day.

“There’s a lot of activity on the beach and we try to keep a constant visual of what’s going on,” said Jeremiah Wyche, lifeguard at Lake Worth Beach.

Yellow flags were flying high all day, warning people of the dangers in the water.

“I had to rescue four people at once today because they got into water that was deeper than they are and they got pulled out so I had to jump in,” Wyche said. "I grabbed three people and I took a buoy for the largest person. I just did whatever I had to do.”

Wyche said the beset advice is to stay close to a lifeguard and know your limits.

Many parents on the beach seem to know.

“I keep an eye on my kids, tell them not to go in past their knees,” said one beach goer.

If you get caught in a rip current, officials suggest to stay calm, call for help and swim parallel to the shore.

LAKE WORTH, Flo. -