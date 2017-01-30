A frost advisory has been issued for tonight for St. Lucie, Okeechobee, and Indian River counties. Under clear skies, overnight lows will drop into the lower and mid 30s in some spots. Sensitive plants may be effected if not covered or taken indoors.

FORECAST: This afternoon: Winds will stay breezy out of the northwest and are making it feel a little cooler than the actual temperatures. Temperatures will drop very quickly after sunset, and tonight will be one of the coldest of the season so far.

Tonight, clear skies and cold temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s with some 30s possible inland. Light winds out of the northwest.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees. Light easterly winds.

Wednesday through Friday, mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Low rain chances and light northeasterly winds.

Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light easterly winds.