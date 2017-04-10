Neil Gorsuch publicly sworn in to Supreme Court

Associated Press
11:00 AM, Apr 10, 2017
4 hours ago

Neil Gorsuch has been sworn in as the 113th Supreme Court justice. He'll restore a conservative majority to the court, and he could  start ruling  on controversial issues as early as next week.  Gorsuch is a  constitutional originalist . That means he doesn't think the meaning of the Constitution changes over time.  He's expected to weigh in on a number of Supreme Court cases in coming weeks. Gorsuch will meet  with the rest of the court on Thursday for his first private conference. That's where the justices decide whether or not to take a case. Gorsuch could help decide if the court hears the case of a baker in Colorado who  refused to make  a wedding cake for a gay couple because of religious reasons. Lower courts ruled the baker violated the law. He appealed to the Supreme Court, but the court has delayed its decision on whether or not to take the case. Another case the court is considering hearing is a  ruling in California  that said the Second Amendment does not guarantee a right to concealed carry in public.  SEE MORE: Neil Gorsuch Tells Senators He Wouldn't Bend To Trump On Supreme Court One case Gorsuch will weigh in on is whether a  religious school  in Missouri can get federal money for playground safety equipment. The state says its constitution bans public money from going to religious institutions. The court took the case 15 months ago and finally scheduled oral arguments for April 19. Experts think the delay could indicate the justices were evenly split on how they'd vote. Trending stories at Newsy.com KT McFarland Is Stepping Down As Deputy National Security Adviser Nikki Haley Now Says Removing Assad From Power Is A US Priority Alabama Governor Scores Court Delay In Affair-Turned-Impeachment Trial

Neil Gorsuch was sworn in by Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he once served as a law clerk.

Pool

WASHINGTON (AP) --  President Donald Trump is praising new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House ceremony. He says Gorsuch will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."

In a Rose Garden ceremony, Trump says in Gorsuch, Americans see "a man who is deeply faithful to the Constitution of the United States." The president is predicting Gorsuch will go down as "one of the truly great justices" in the court's history.

The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado was sworn in during the ceremony by Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he once served as a law clerk.

The president noted that the successful nomination came during his first 100 days in office.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top