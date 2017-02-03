President Trump has arrived in Palm Beach County

WPTV Webteam
4:18 PM, Feb 3, 2017
5:22 PM, Feb 3, 2017

President and Mrs. Trump arrive in Palm Beach County.

President and Mrs. Trump greet well-wishers after their arrival Friday at Palm Beach International Airport.

President Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport Friday afternoon.

He was greeted by his wife Melanie who arrived a few minutes before the president.

The pair greeted well-wishers for a few minutes before they were driven to Mar-a-Lago where they will spend the weekend.

Travel around the Winter White House is restricted during the president's stay.

 

 

