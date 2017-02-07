Starting on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 2 p-m all forms of travel, including pedestrian travel, will be prohibited on S. Ocean Boulevard from the intersection of S. County Road to Southern Boulevard. The travel restrictions will also extend eastward to the ocean. Only residents living between S. County Road and Woodbridge Road will be granted access to this restricted zone with proper identification.

Please take note of the temporary traffic patterns that will be in effect while President Trump is in Town.

If you are traveling South on S. County Road or S. Ocean Boulevard: You will be redirected north at the intersection of S. County Road and S. Ocean Boulevard. There will be traffic cones and barricades directing you back north.

If you are traveling East on Southern Boulevard: You will only be allowed to exit south onto S. Ocean Boulevard at the Southern Causeway.

If you are traveling North on S. Ocean Boulevard: You will have to exit onto westbound Southern Boulevard at the Southern Causeway.



To avoid delays, please use the Royal Park (Middle) Bridge and Flagler Memorial (North) Bridge if you are north of downtown and use the Lake Worth Bridge if you are south to avoid the congestion around Mar-A-Lago.

Please contact the Palm Beach Police Department at 561-838-5454 if you have any questions.