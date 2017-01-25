Boynton Beach Police Chief Jeffrey Katz discusses recent gun violence

Boynton Beach Police Chief Jeffrey Katz says his department has received 'unwarranted scrutiny' after recent gun violence in the city.

Saturday night someone opened fire in a Boynton Beach neighborhood, hitting four adults and a little boy.

Boynton Beach Vice Mayor Mack McCray called out the city's police department and said people are calling him and asking where the police are.

"I'm with the Chief constantly saying that people are calling me saying 'where are the police, they need to be more prevalent up and down those streets', and that is one of my issues with the police department here in this city," McCray said after the shootings.

Tuesday two people were shot on NE 13th Avenue.

The chief says the police department is working tirelessly to identify the suspects and bring them to justice.

He said some want to blame the police for the shootings and he called that a problem.

“It undermines the public’s confidence in their police department and it implicitly discourages people from coming forward with information needed to solve these violent and despicable acts. Secondly, it shifts the blame of wrongdoing from those who prey upon the innocent to those who are now doggedly trying to identify these folks and bring them to justice," Chief Katz said.

He said he was tired of the "prevailing blame the police narrative that has been so common in our society." And he said it needs to stop.

He said he is calling on members of the community to provide the police with any information of criminal activity.