Snow is about to fall in some unlikely places

The extremely cold air taking over the country is also allowing for some snow to fall in some unusual places.

On Wednesday and Thursday, snow was falling from the mountains near Denver all the way over to the Ohio Valley and parts of the Midwest.

From there, snow is likely to fall up and down the East Coast — all the way from Maine down to the Carolinas and even parts of Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

Even parts of Texas and Oklahoma will get some snow, too — places that don't typically get to see any snowflakes fly.

Toward the end of the week and into the weekend when all of this snow is expected to fall, there's likely to be some travel slowdowns in those warmer climates.

Airports in Denver, St. Louis and Indianapolis were already experiencing weather delays this week, and most of those airports are used to the snow.

