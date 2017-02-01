Tiger Woods: Americans need to unite

(CNN) For years, Tiger Woods has been the face of golf worldwide with 14 majors to his name. However, the world landscape has changed a lot in the 20 years since his first major title in 1997 - no more so than on the political stage in the United States.

Speaking exclusively to CNN Living golf host Shane O'Donoghue, the 41-year-old has called for his country to come together amidst the backdrop of political uncertainty.

"Tiger, the USA is clearly a divided country at the moment and you are clearly one of the most famous Americans. What's your message to your fellow Americans at this moment in time, with regard to everything that's happening?" asked O’Donoguhue.

"Well you just said it, right there. We're fellow Americans. And as Americans we come together and we do what's best for our country. And we need to unite, and be Americans. I know there is a lot of divisiveness as of right now but time, patience and unity I think will win out."

Woods spoke in Dubai. He has committed to play at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens later this month.