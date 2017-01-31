Houston expecting anti-Trump protests on Super Bowl Sunday

Alex Hider
5:55 PM, Jan 31, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Protestors rally during a demonstration against the Muslim immigration ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Stephanie Keith
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On Sunday, thousands of protesters flocked to George Bush International Airport in Houston to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. Next Sunday, when the entire world will have its eye on Houston for Super Bowl LI, demonstrators have promised to take to the streets again.

According to the Houston Chronicle, city officials are planning to deal with not only thousands of out-of-town visitors, but also thousands of protesters. Demonstrations are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Chronicle also reports that there are a number of events in the works for Sunday — the day of the big game.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told NBC’s Pro Football Talk that any protests wouldn’t disrupt Super Bowl activities. He said people are “exercising their constitutional right to voice their opinion” and that it’s possible to do that “and have good football at the same time.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo also said that his staff is ready to handle any protests that might break out throughout the weekend. He told the Associated Press that “you have to prepare and expect some type of protest.”

Kickoff for Super Bowl LI is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top