Houston expecting anti-Trump protests on Super Bowl Sunday

On Sunday, thousands of protesters flocked to George Bush International Airport in Houston to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. Next Sunday, when the entire world will have its eye on Houston for Super Bowl LI, demonstrators have promised to take to the streets again.

According to the Houston Chronicle, city officials are planning to deal with not only thousands of out-of-town visitors, but also thousands of protesters. Demonstrations are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Chronicle also reports that there are a number of events in the works for Sunday — the day of the big game.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told NBC’s Pro Football Talk that any protests wouldn’t disrupt Super Bowl activities. He said people are “exercising their constitutional right to voice their opinion” and that it’s possible to do that “and have good football at the same time.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo also said that his staff is ready to handle any protests that might break out throughout the weekend. He told the Associated Press that “you have to prepare and expect some type of protest.”

Kickoff for Super Bowl LI is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.