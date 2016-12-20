San Diego Chargers officials investigating viral video showing alleged sexual act on field

A short clip captured at The Q during a football game is going viral. But it's not the action on the gridiron that is creating a frenzy — and there's now an investigation into the matter.

The worldwide web is abuzz over a San Diego Chargers security staffer purportedly being unnecessarily rough on himself.

The viral clip shows a young field crew member wearing a red jacket and black trousers standing in the back of the end zone watching the Chargers cheerleaders perform a routine. The camera then zooms in to capture what is being alleged by the fan who posted the video.

“Guard was openly masturbating RIGHT IN FRONT of us during the game, while watching the cheerleaders jump up and down!!! I can't believe this was allowed. Such a complete disregard for women's rights and public decency! I am truly horrified at this guard lack of respect for women's rights,” wrote lov_app on Instagram.

Team officials learned about the video on Monday night and has started an investigation.

“We’re obviously concerned and taking it seriously,” said Bill Stetson, Chargers’ Director of Security. “We’re looking into it to determine exactly what happened, and if it happened, who is responsible.”

It’s unclear when the video was recorded, but a 10News viewer sent us a tip about the incident so we began looking into it. The Chargers played at Qualcomm Stadium last Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Warning: Video may not be suitable for all audiences.

On Tuesday, the company that runs stadium security, Elite Security, fired the employee and issued the following statement: