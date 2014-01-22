Updated: December 22, 2016 - First, For those who haven't heard, My buddy is still missing in the Dominican Republic. It's been almost a year!

I appreciate anything you can do to get the word out. Here's the latest information on all that we know:



Now they need help with the costs, Check out the GOFUNDME page: https://www.gofundme.com/hrt7yxgk

Surf forecast for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

REWIND: Was hoping for better Wednesday but it just didn't happen at my spots. North county saw some chest high clean lines early, even miami saw a shot of waist to chest high clean surf. But not much at my home break. Took a drive and caught a few but by that time it wasn't that great. Such is Florida sometimes...

SURFCAST DISCUSSION

High pressure building again to our north will kick up NE winds tonight and tomorrow, turning east by the end of the day and even southeast by Saturday. Christmas day will continue with the onshores and they actually pick up some on Monday. So rideable surf through the holiday weekend, just not a lot of quality to it. But at least it'll be warm and sunny at times.

WEEKLY SURFCAST:

WAVE HIGHLIGHTS: FRIDAY: building windchop, Holiday Weekend: small windchop. Monday: bigger windchop.

FRIDAY: Knee/waist high building windchop. Wind ENE 15-20kts.

SATURDAY(Hanukkah): knee/thigh high ESE windchop. Wind ESE 15kts.

SUNDAY(CHRISTMAS): Windchop builds a bit. knee/waist high. Wind East 20kts.

MONDAY: East windchop, bigger than the weekend. Waist-chest high. Wind picks up East 20-25kts.

TUESDAY: Knee/waist high east windchop dropping through the day as wind dies down. Still some East swell upcoast that may be fun with lighter wind and cleaner conditions.

WEDNESDAY: Small in PBC but still a waist+ east swell upcoast. Clean conditions in the morning then just a light onshore wind in the afternoon.

LONG RANGE SURFCAST

Not much until another push of wind for Friday the 30th when a cold front moves through. Once again wind will quickly turn onshore and it'll be all windchop. Wind quickly turns southeast on new year's day but will maintain enough for some rideable south windchop. No big shifts in the pattern to start the new year, however....I'm seeing the possibility around mid-late January for this pattern to change and get some colder air...and some groundswells down here.

Check my Instagram and twitter accounts for current updates...

SNAPCHAT: surfnweatherman