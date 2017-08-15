Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett will miss season with torn Achilles

STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
11:34 AM, Aug 15, 2017

Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a catch in front of Tony Lippett #36 of the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter during the Wild Card Playoff game against the Miami Dolphins at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles tendon, the latest injury for the team during a training camp that has taken a heavy toll.

Coach Adam Gase says Lippett will require surgery after being hurt Monday in practice. He says Lippett was injured while jumping and without being touched.

Lippett, who started 13 games last year and had four interceptions, was expected to be the Dolphins' No. 3 cornerback behind Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard. Miami earlier lost three key players -- quarterback Ryan Tannehill, guard Ted Larsen and rookie middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan -- because of serious injuries.

