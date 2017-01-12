Miami Dolphins assistant Matt Burke promoted to defensive coordinator

STEVEN WINE AP Sport
5:21 PM, Jan 12, 2017
MIAMI (AP) -- Miami Dolphins linebackers coach Matt Burke has been promoted to defensive coordinator as a replacement for Vance Joseph , the Denver Broncos' new head coach.

Burke joined the Dolphins in 2016 and coached an injury-plagued unit led by Kiko Alonso.

Burke was also linebackers coach for the Lions (2009-13) and Bengals (2014-15). He was an assistant with the Titans from 2004 to 2008.

He takes over a unit that allowed a franchise-record 6,122 yards even though the Dolphins won 10 games and made the playoffs for the first time in eight years. They lost in the first round to Pittsburgh.

