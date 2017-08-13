Florida Gators suspend 7 for football season opener against Michigan Wolverines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida will be without seven players, including star wide receiver Antonio Callaway, when they take on Michigan in the season opener next month.

Gators Head Coach Jim McElwain said in a written statement Sunday that Callaway and six others have been suspended for the game in Arlington, Texas, against the Wolverines.

Players suspended include Callaway, James Houston, Kadeem Telfort, Keivonnis Davis, Jordan Smith, Richerd Desir-Jones and Ventrell Miller.

McElwain released the following statement regarding the suspensions:

"We have a small group of players that have made some choices that are extremely disappointing. Action has been taken – they have missed some practice and will miss the Michigan game. We will use this as a learning opportunity and we will have some players step up as we move forward."

Callaway, a junior from Miami's Booker T. Washington High School, led Florida in receiving in 2016 with 54 receptions, 721 yards and three touchdowns.

The Gators and Wolverines game is scheduled for Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.